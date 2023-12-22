7 best smartwatches under 35000: A brief comparison of these top feature-packed wearables

7 best smartwatches under 35000: The contemporary smartwatch market is a dynamic arena where manufacturers strive to outdo each other by offering cutting-edge features and functionalities to cater to diverse user needs. In this comparison, we will delve into the nuanced details of several prominent smartwatches: the Samsung Galaxy Watch5, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Titan Smart Pro, Garmin Women's Smartwatch, Huawei Watch GT 3, Fossil Gen 5, Fitbit Versa 3, and more. From health monitoring to personalized aesthetics, these devices redefine the smartwatch experience.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5:

Samsung's Galaxy Watch5 stands out with its advanced sleep tracking technology, offering users the ability to plan their bedtime effectively. The watch goes beyond basic sleep tracking, detecting snoring and providing insights into sleep patterns. The body composition analysis feature, which utilizes Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) measurement, is a notable addition. It monitors metrics such as body fat percentage and skeletal muscle weight, providing users with comprehensive feedback to track their progress.

Equipped with an optical heart rate sensor, the Galaxy Watch5 excels in monitoring heart rate and contributes to tracking cardiovascular health. Its fitness tracking capabilities automatically detect various physical activities, counting steps, calories burned, and supporting over 90 different exercises. The inclusion of a Sapphire crystal display enhances durability, with a front display 1.6 times stronger against scratches. Moreover, its water-resistant design adds to the robustness, making it suitable for various environments.

In addition to its advanced sleep tracking and snore detection capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 further impresses with a water-resistant design, ensuring durability in various environments. The watch supports over 90 different exercises, automatically detecting and tracking physical activities, including step count and calorie burn. Its body composition analysis, utilizing Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA), provides users with detailed insights into metrics like body fat percentage and skeletal muscle weight. The inclusion of an optical heart rate sensor enhances cardiovascular health monitoring. With a Sapphire crystal display that's 1.6 times stronger against scratches, the Galaxy Watch5 offers a robust and comprehensive smartwatch experience.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro:

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro showcases a clear and easy-to-read ultra HD AMOLED display, offering unprecedented visual clarity with 331 ppi. The large 1.45-inch screen provides an immersive experience, even under bright sunlight. Boasting a 70.6% screen-to-body ratio, it stands among the highest for round smartwatches currently available.

Water resistance is a key feature, allowing the watch to withstand depths of up to 50 meters. This makes it suitable for swimming and other water-related activities. The GTR 3 Pro goes beyond typical health metrics with its blood pressure monitoring capability. Users can measure blood pressure with a single tap, supporting both IOS and Android smartphones.

One of the standout features is the ability to test four health numbers with just one tap. In a mere 45 seconds, users can obtain results for heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress level, and breathing rate. The watch serves as a comprehensive fitness partner, offering over 150 sports modes to cater to various preferences. The integration of Alexa and an offline voice assistant enhances usability, allowing users to perform operations via voice commands even without internet access.

The GTR 3 Pro also serves as a music companion, enabling users to receive Bluetooth calls, control music playback, and store up to 470 songs for independent playback. The impressive 12-day battery life adds to its allure, making it a reliable companion for extended periods without the need for frequent charging. The high-precision GPS and 5 ATM water resistance further solidify its position as a versatile and durable smartwatch.

In addition to its impressive features, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro boasts a built-in barometric altimeter, allowing users to monitor altitude and air pressure during outdoor activities. The watch supports various satellite navigation systems, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, and QZSS, ensuring accurate route tracking. With a water-resistance grade of 5 ATM, users can confidently enjoy aquatic activities without concerns. The GTR 3 Pro's offline voice assistant facilitates hands-free operations even in the absence of internet access. Additionally, its high-response touch-sensitive screen enhances user interaction, making it a comprehensive and user-friendly smartwatch for diverse lifestyles.

Titan Smart Pro:

The third on this list of best smartwatches under 35000 is theTitan Smart Pro Smartwatch, It places a strong emphasis on aesthetics and personalization. With an AMOLED display that promises to leave users awestruck, it offers a visually stunning experience. Available in five color options, it allows users to match the watch with their personal vibe, ensuring a stylish accessory for various occasions.

Battery life is a significant highlight, with a 14-day duration that minimizes the need for frequent charging. The inclusion of an SPO2 monitor adds a health-oriented feature, allowing users to track their oxygen levels directly from their wrist. Additionally, a period tracker is integrated, providing a comprehensive solution for women's health monitoring.

While maintaining a focus on health, the Titan Smart Pro doesn't compromise on style. It positions itself as a watch that not only serves practical health functions but also complements the user's fashion sense. With a combination of extended battery life, SPO2 monitoring, and a period tracker, it caters to both health-conscious and style-conscious individuals.

The Titan Smart Pro Smartwatch, an outstanding choice among smartwatches under 35000, offers more than just style. Alongside its AMOLED display and five color options, it boasts water resistance, making it suitable for various activities. The watch features advanced fitness tracking with multiple sports modes and heart rate monitoring. It also includes sleep tracking, providing insights into sleep quality. The smartwatch supports notifications and alerts, ensuring users stay connected. With a user-friendly interface and seamless integration with smartphones, the Titan Smart Pro stands out as a versatile and feature-rich option for those seeking a blend of health functionality and sophisticated style.

Garmin Women's Smartwatch:

Garmin's Women's Smartwatch is designed with a blend of fashion and functionality, specifically catering to the preferences of female users. The smartwatch ensures that users can keep track of important health statistics while enjoying a stylish accessory. The ability to see texts, calls, and calendar reminders directly on the watch adds a layer of convenience.

This smartwatch doesn't compromise on its health and fitness tracking capabilities. It covers the basics, including steps, sleep, stress, and energy levels. The inclusion of wellness apps for activities such as yoga, walking, cardio, and mindful breathing further enhances its utility for users seeking a holistic approach to health.

With a swimproof design and 3ATM water resistance, it caters to users with active lifestyles. The responses from Google Assistant provide additional convenience, making it a personal assistant on the wrist. The Garmin Women's Smartwatch seeks to strike a balance between aesthetics and functionality, offering a comprehensive solution for health-conscious women.

Huawei Watch GT 3:

The Huawei Watch GT 3 distinguishes itself with its control mechanisms, utilizing a high-response touch-sensitive screen, a side button, and a fully rotatable crown for easy access. The crown facilitates scrolling through on-display features and volume settings, enhancing the user experience.

Customization is a key aspect of the Huawei Watch GT 3. With 30 pre-installed faces, including animated ones, users have a plethora of options to personalize their watch face. Additionally, users can create their own animated watch faces by incorporating short videos taken from their phones, allowing for a truly unique and personalized experience.

The watch faces extend beyond aesthetics, contributing to the overall appeal of the smartwatch. With 1,000+ designs available on the Huawei Watch Face Store, users can constantly change their watch face to match their mood or outfit, providing a dynamic and versatile experience.

Fossil Gen 5:

The sixth on our list of best smartwatches under 35000 is Fossil Gen 5. It stands out as a smartwatch powered by Wear OS by Google, offering compatibility with both iPhone and Android phones. Its emphasis on extended battery life is notable, with new smart battery modes to optimize usage and a magnetic USB rapid charger included for efficient charging.

Health and activity tracking are central features of the Fossil Gen 5. It incorporates heart rate and activity tracking using Google Fit, along with built-in GPS for accurate distance tracking. The swimproof design and 3ATM water resistance make it suitable for various water-related activities, adding versatility to its use.

The Fossil Gen 5 goes beyond typical smartwatch functions by incorporating a speaker, enabling audible alerts, phone calls, and responses from Google Assistant. It also allows users to download third-party apps, leveraging its 8GB of storage and 1GB RAM capacity.

In addition to its impressive features, the Fossil Gen 5 boasts a 44mm case size and a 22mm band width, making it both stylish and comfortable to wear. The interchangeable bands, including the screen size of 1.28 inches, provide users with customization options to suit their preferences. The stainless steel case material ensures durability, while the brown color adds a touch of sophistication. With a touchscreen interface, microphone, and human interface input, the Fossil Gen 5 seamlessly integrates convenience and functionality. The 30 meters water resistance depth further enhances its suitability for diverse activities, making it a well-rounded smartwatch under Rs. 35,000.

Fitbit Versa 3:

Lat on the list of best smartwatches under 35000 is Fitbit Versa 3. It positions itself as a health and fitness-focused smartwatch, offering a Daily Readiness Score that reveals whether the user is ready to exercise or should focus on recovery (requires Fitbit Premium membership). The built-in GPS allows users to run, bike, hike, and more phone-free, with real-time pace and distance tracking.

A distinctive feature is the Active Zone Minutes, which utilizes resting heart rate to gauge exercise effort. The smartwatch provides a buzz when users step up the intensity, facilitating optimal workout experiences. The water resistance depth of 50 meters ensures that users can engage in water-related activities without concerns.

In addition to its health and fitness-centric features, the Fitbit Versa 3 boasts a vibrant AMOLED display, providing clear visibility of data and notifications. The device supports voice assistants, allowing users to access quick news, set reminders, and control smart home devices seamlessly using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. With a robust battery life, it ensures users can go longer between charges. The inclusion of fast charging capabilities, offering one day of battery life in just 12 minutes, enhances its practicality. Moreover, the Versa 3 offers sleep tracking with a Sleep Score, providing comprehensive insights into sleep quality, making it a well-rounded smartwatch for daily use.

Why you should buy a smartwatch and some reasons to avoid

Now, that you have had a look at these smartwatches, the first thing you should decide is whether they will actually prove useful for you or will they not. The buying of a smartwatch makes sense only if it will fill some requirement of yours apart from simply the desire to wear one or because of some peer pressure - just because friends have one, does not mean you go out there and buy one. So, from calling, wellness, fitness, emergency functions and more, you must check each and every aspect in a smartwatch that will help you to solve some gap in your knowledge about something important that is happening in your life. And that is also where budget comes into play. You must not buy an expensive watch to flaunt (of course, if you have the money, then do that by all means as it will also pack all the pricey specs and features that will blow your mind and will even save your life in a tight situation). A smartwatch serves many requirements and most of these ones have catered to some specific ones, even emergency ones. You should identify that and then go on to make the purchase.

In conclusion, the diverse array of smartwatches presented here offers a spectrum of features catering to various preferences and budget considerations. Choosing the right smartwatch becomes a personalized decision, allowing individuals to select a device that aligns seamlessly with their specific needs and financial considerations. Whether prioritizing advanced health tracking, stylish aesthetics, or extended battery life, these options provide a comprehensive range, ensuring that users can find the perfect match for their requirements.