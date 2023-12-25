8 best smartwatches in India: From Apple Watch to Fitbit Versa, check them all out

8 best smartwatches in India: In search of feature-filled and stylish smartwatches to fulfil all your fitness and health goals? Then you are in the right place. While there are multiple smartwatches available in different price ranges and brands, we have curated a list of the 8 best smartwatches in India which will help you understand what you really need in terms of features. However, before investing in a smartwatch or making a mindless purchase, you must consider why you need a smartwatch in the first place and to what purpose you will put it to, to justify the spending. Know how a smartwatch can help focus on your health and fitness.

Benefits of having a smartwatch

Smartwatch enables users to keep track of their health and physical activities in real-time so they can know how many steps they have walked in a day or how many calories they have burnt. Additionally, users can track their heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and blood pressure.

Users can easily access their smartphone notifications directly on their wrist with the help of a smartwatch. Users can check app notifications or call alerts and take quick actions from their smartwatch.

Smartwatches come with various sports modes which enable users to carry out their workout sessions effectively. Additionally, they can get real-time feedback if they have completed their daily goals.

Smartwatches help users to set reminders for any of the tasks they want such as the simple task of drinking water from time to time.

Lastly, the smartwatch can work as your personal fitness tracker or coach to help you improve your overall physical fitness.

8 best smartwatches in India

1. Apple Watch Series 9:

B0CHXZHK59-1

First in the list of best smartwatches in India is the new Apple Watch Series 9 which was launched this year with some unique specs, It is powered by the latest S9 chipset and comes in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm. Like other Apple Watches, it gets a vast range of health-tracking features such as ECG, and can even alert you if you have irregular heart rhythm. This Apple smartwatch allows users to track their REM, core, and deep sleep. The company has introduced a new Siri+health feature that enables users to interact with the voice assistance in terms of reminders. Users can simply ask “Siri, what's my heart rate?” and it will show you the data.

Apple Watch Series 9 displays up to 2000 nits which is double of Series 8, making it even easier to read text in bright sunlight. It has an all-day 18-hour battery life. Apple has also introduced a new double-tap Gesture feature that just requires your thumb and index fingers to answer and end calls, play/pause music, scroll widgets, and much more. Now users will not have to physically interact with the watch as it can just be done with a simple double tap.

Specifications Display: 45mm or 41mm Battery life: Up to 18 hours Water resistance: 5ATM Storage: 64GB Brightness: 2000 nits

2. Apple Watch Ultra:

B0CHY1ZNT4-2

Apple's Ultra watch series comes under the premium range which is built for extreme athletes as it includes top-notch tracking features which makes it the Best smartwatch in India. The Apple Watch Ultra features dual-frequency GPS that integrates both L1 and the latest frequency, L5. Also for your long trips, the battery life of this Apple smartwatch can be extended to reach up to 60 hours using Low Power Mode.

The watch can also be used for water sports, including extreme activities like kitesurfing and wakeboarding, along with recreational scuba diving. For these, the Apple Watch Ultra is certified to WR100 and EN 13319, an internationally recognized standard for dive accessories. It also includes a Depth app that utilizes the new depth gauge. The new Wayfinder watch face is designed for the Apple Watch Ultra display and includes a compass built into the dial. The redesigned Compass app in watchOS 9 surfaces more in-depth information and three distinct views, and offers Waypoints and Backtrack features on this Apple smartwatch.

Apart from these, this Apple smartwatch features all other connectivity, activity, and health features — from heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen apps to Activity rings along with additional health, safety, and navigation features. The whole new lineup can detect a severe car crash with Crash Detection.

Specifications Display: 49mm Battery life: Up to 36 hours Water resistance: 10ATM Storage: 32GB Brightness: 2000 nits

3. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen):

The next on this list of best smartwatches in India is the Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen. The smartwatch is equipped with a S8 SiP with a 64-bit dual-core processor, along with the W3 wireless chip. This Apple smartwatch features up to a 44mm case and a Retina LTPO OLED display with a resolution of up to 368 by 448 pixels and 1000 nits peak brightness. It features up to 18 hours of battery life and supports charging via a USB Type-C magnetic cable. The Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen is available in both Wi-Fi and Cellular models.

With this Apple smartwatch, users can make calls, send texts, and use convenient apps like Apple Pay and Maps directly from their wrists. you can make calls, send texts, and use convenient apps like Apple Pay and Maps directly from your wrist. Additionally, it also gets several life-saving features such as Emergency SOS via Satellite.

B0BDK96RF2-3

Specifications Display: 44mm or 40mm Battery life: Up to 18 hours Water resistance: 5ATM Storage: 32GB Brightness: Up to 1000 nits

4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6:

B0CCV7BRHG-4

The next on the list of best smartwatches in India is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 which was Launched in 2023. it features a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with always-on display enabled. The display is made up of Sapphire crystal for added durability. It has an aluminium body frame and it supports eSIM.

The Galaxy Watch 6 runs on Exynos W930 and comes with Android Wear OS 4-based One UI Watch 5. It has a 16GB internal storage and a 2GB RAM. The Galaxy Watch 6 series places a strong focus on sleep optimization, offering an in-depth analysis of Sleep Score Factors. These factors include total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, and physical and mental recovery, providing users with a comprehensive understanding of their sleep quality each night. Co-developed with the National Sleep Foundation, the watch also offers personalized Sleep Messages and Sleep Consistency tracking.

The smartwatch also comes equipped with blood pressure and electrocardiogram monitoring, as well as an Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature. This background check for heart rhythms suggestive of Atrial fibrillation (AFib) provides users with comprehensive heart health insights, even while asleep. Other notable features include skin temperature tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, and Fall Detection, which automatically alerts emergency services or pre-selected contacts if a fall is detected.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Watch6 series impresses with a 20% larger and more vibrant display, offering better readability and interaction. The slim bezels contribute to the sleek look, while new one-click bands enable easy customization. Users can choose from over 704 unique combinations to design their perfect watch face.

Specifications Display: 1.5-inch Battery life: 573mAh Water resistance: 5ATM Storage: 16GB Brightness: 2000 nits

5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4:

B09DG4FJTB-5

Next is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features a 1.4-inch super AMOLED full-colour always-on display with a resolution of 450x450 pixels for the 44mm variant. The 40mm variant, on the other hand, comes with a 1.2-inch super AMOLED full-color always-on display with a resolution of 396x396 pixels. Both these models come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is powered by Samsung's Exynos W920 Dual Core 5nm processor for great performance. It is coupled with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space. It runs on the new Wear OS with One UI Watch 3 user interface on top. It is water-resistant up to 5ATM and it comes with IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certification. For connectivity, it has LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, NFC, and GPS. Coming to the battery, while the 40mm variant comes with a 247mAh battery, the 44mm variant comes with a 361mAh battery.

Specifications Display: 40mm and 44mm Battery life: 247mAh and 361mAh Water resistance: 5ATM Storage: 16GB Brightness: 2000 nits

6. Garmin Venu Sq:

B0BD57PMSX-6

The sixth on the list of best smartwatches in India is the Garmin Venu Sq. The watch features a 1.3-inch LCD display with 240 x 240 pixels resolution, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It comes in multiple colour options white, shadow gray, orchid, black, light sand, navy and moss. Garmin Venu Sq offers a battery life of up to six days on smartwatch mode and GPS mode with music, and up to 14 hours on GPS mode without music.

It comes with a 5 ATM rating for water resistance, a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, and stress tracking. The smartwatch features such as relaxation reminders, menstrual cycle tracking, sleep tracking and hydration tracking. Other features on the Garmin Venu Sq include smart notifications, weather, calls, music controls, find my phone, and find my watch. The smartwatch can also be used to take calls and respond to texts but only on Android.

The smartwatch supports workout modes for strength, cardio and elliptical training, stair stepping, indoor rowing, yoga, pilates and breathwork. Garmin Venu Sq Music edition comes with storage for music and playback.

Specifications Display: 1.3-inch Battery life: up to 6 days Water resistance: 5ATM Storage: Space for 500 songs Brightness: 550 nits

7. Amazfit T-Rex 2:

B0B37V1VZF-7

The Amazfit T-Rex which is built for athletes. It features a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED always-on display, it excels in visibility outdoors and has undergone 15 Military-standard Tests (MIL-STD-810G) for durability in extreme conditions. The watch supports 5 satellite positioning systems for precise navigation and includes a compass, barometric altimeter, Route Import, and Real-time Navigation.

The T-Rex 2 recognizes movements and counts reps for strength training, offering personalized training templates. The Zepp App provides post-workout insights such as muscle groups exercised, VO2Max, recovery time, training load, and effect, enhancing the effectiveness of strength exercises.

A single tap on the watch allows users to measure heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress level, and breathing rate in just 45 seconds, streamlining health monitoring. With over 150 sports modes, including Triathlon, Track Run, and Golf Swing, the watch caters to diverse activities. It boasts a 10-meter waterproof rating for versatility in water-based activities.

It is powered by Zepp OS, and the smartwatch offers an intuitive interface and supports third-party apps like Home Connect and GoPro. With a remarkable 24-day battery life under typical usage, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 is a reliable choice for extended adventures.

Specifications Display: 1.39-inch Battery life: up to 24 days Water resistance: 10ATM Storage: 8 GB Brightness: 1000 nits

8. Fitbit Versa 3:

B08DFPV5Y2-8

The Fitbit Versa 3 is the last one on this list of best smartwatches in India. It offers unique features to the users. It sports a 1.58-inch display with 336 x 336-pixel resolution. The smartwatch comes with activity tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring, VO2 max readings, workout tracking, sleep tracking, and more. Additionally, it also supports FDA-approved ECG monitoring for detecting atrial fibrillation.

The Fitbit Versa 3 also supports voice assistants such as Google and Alexa which will enable users to get quick updates about recent events, users can also set reminders, and alarms, and control smart home devices right from their wrist. It also features on-board GPS which enables the user to keep track of the real-time pace and distance they have run or walked. The Fitbit Versa 3 offers up to 6 days of battery life and a 12-minute fast charging technology. The smartwatch is highly fitness-focused and also provides in-depth data on your Active Zone Minutes.

Specifications Display: 1.58-inch Battery life: Up to 6 days Water resistance: up to 50 meters Storage: - Brightness: 1000 nits