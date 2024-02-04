Apple has launched the much-awited AR/VR headset Vision Pro in the US market. The Apple Vision Pro has gained a lot of attention and popularity within this niche market virtually instantly, going by the way the pre-booking period was successfully concluded as well as the elated expressions of those who got their hands on this gadget after launch. Much of this stems from teh amazing apps on offer on the Apple Vision Pro. So, while earlier Microsoft had announced its Office app integration with Vision Pro, now, Abode will also be introducing its artificial intelligence (AI) image generator Firefly AI to it. Know more about the Firefly AI app for the Vision Pro headset below.

Adobe Firefly AI on Apple Vision Pro

According to a report by the Verge, the Adobe Firefly AI will be available as a native visionOS app. Once you download the app, you just have to enter the prompt and it will generate four different images that can later be viewed with the Vision Pro Headset. Now, users can view AI-generated art in their homes like virtual photo frames or wall art. Firefly AI model to the visionOS app is also protected by content credentials which is called “nutrition label” to images. This label is embedded in AI art to mark it as an AI-generated image.

Additionally, Adobe also announced new capabilities to create panorama art. It said it would introduce, “wrap-around panoramas, 360-degree environments and more.” The integration of the Firefly AI app into Vision Pro will help users decorate and plan their house layout and design with new art, objects, and more as the image can be easily placed in the existing environment.

Apart from Firefly AI, Adobe is also bringing Lightroom image-editing app to VisionOS. The app has an intuitive interface with easy Vision Pro hand gestures. The Verge reported that the interface is quite similar to the iPad's version making it easy for the user to handle it via the headset.

