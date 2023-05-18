Home Wearables News Apple Beats Studio Buds+ launched with see-through design! Check price and colors too

Apple Beats Studio Buds+ launched with see-through design! Check price and colors too

Apple Beats Studio Buds+ were launched today with a new transparent look.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 18 2023, 15:40 IST
Apple Beats Studio Buds+
View all Images
Apple Beats Studio Buds+ launched with upgraded features. (Apple)

Apple has finally launched the next generation wireless earbuds of its subsidiary Beats, the Beats Studio Buds+. It boasts an interesting design. Now, Apple Beats Studio Buds+ has been launched with a fully transparent variant, providing a clear view of the internal mechanics. In addition to its transparency, the Beats Studio Buds+ offers various features including improved noise cancellation and extended battery life. Know all about these latest Apple Beats earbuds.

Apple Beats Studio Buds+ specs and features

The Beats Studio Buds+ serves as the successor to Apple's 2021 Beats Studio Buds, introducing three additional acoustic vents for enhanced comfort and improved audio precision. These buds feature a larger microphone and a more powerful processor, resulting in 1.6 times stronger active noise cancellation and up to two times better transparency compared to the original Studio Buds. It also features a 'Find My' feature that helps you locate your lost earbuds on a map based on the last known connected location. Plus, Siri support to activate it via your voice assistant.

Talking about the battery life, Apple claims that the Studio Buds+ offers up to 36 hours of total battery life, with 27 hours from the charging case and up to 9 hours from the earbuds themselves. They support Google Fast Pair and Apple's one-touch pairing, along with Google's Audio Switch functionality. The Studio Buds+ are sweat and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating, and they come with four different ear tips in sizes XS, S, M, and L.

Apple Beats Studio Buds+ price

Apple's Beats Studio Buds+ are priced at £179.99 in the UK and $169.99 in the USA. If you are not a fan of the transparent design, then Beats Studio Buds+ also comes in other colour options including Black/Gold and Ivory.

First Published Date: 18 May, 15:40 IST
