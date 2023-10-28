Icon
From boAt to Fire-Boltt, grab exciting deals on smartwatches under Rs. 1500

Check out the top 5 deals on smartwatches under Rs. 1500 including boAt, Fire-Boltt, beat XP, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 28 2023, 22:53 IST
Apart from the initial discounts, other bank offers are also available. (Amazon)

Do you want a tech upgrade without spending too much money? In this tech-driven era, everyone wants to have a smartwatch on their wrists. If you are looking for a budget smartwatch, then this is the right time. Check out these 5 deals on smartwatches under Rs. 1500 including boAt, Fire-Boltt, and beat XP.

beat XP Marv Neo Smart Watch

This smartwatch features a 1.85 (4.6 cm) display and Bluetooth calling capabilities. This smartwatch comes equipped with a Smart AI Voice Assistant, 100+ sports modes, and monitors both heart rate and SpO2 levels. This smartwatch boasts an IP68 rating for water resistance and supports fast charging. Amazon is offering this watch at a discounted price of Rs.999, marked down from its original price of Rs.6499. Additionally, if you are using an ICICI Bank Credit Card for non-EMI transactions, you can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on a purchase value of more than Rs.5000.

boAt Ultima Call Max Smart Watch

This smartwatch features a large 2 HD display, advanced Bluetooth calling, and over 100 sports modes. It also boasts a 10-day battery life, multiple watch faces, and IP68 water resistance. This smartwatch is currently available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs.1199. The original price of Rs.7999. You can also enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 if you have an ICICI Bank Credit Card for non-EMI transactions over Rs.5000.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Plus

This smartwatch features a 1.83 full-touch display, over 100 sports modes, and SpO2 tracking. Additionally, it provides access to a wide range of cloud-based watch faces. Currently, this smartwatch is available on Amazon for Rs.1099, after a significant discount of 89 percent. The original price of this smartwatch is Rs.9999. You can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 with ICICI Bank Credit Card non-EMI transactions over Rs.5000.

boAt's Lunar Comet Smart Watch

This smartwatch comes with a 1.39 HD display, advanced Bluetooth calling, a functional crown, multiple sports modes, and 100 watch faces. It also includes heart rate and SpO2 monitoring and is rated IP67 for water resistance. This smartwatch is available on Amazon for Rs.1399. It is currently available at an 81 percent discount from its original price of Rs.7499. You can also enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 when using an ICICI Bank Credit Card for non-EMI transactions over Rs.5000.

boAt Wave Call 2 Smart Watch

This smartwatch features a 1.83 HD display, advanced Bluetooth calling, over 700 active modes, and even live cricket scores. It also features heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, as well as sleep tracking. This smartwatch is priced at Rs.1199 on Amazon. It is currently available at an 83 percent discount from its original price of Rs.6999. If you are using an ICICI Bank Credit Card for non-EMI transactions over Rs.5000 can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250.

First Published Date: 28 Oct, 22:50 IST
keep up with tech

