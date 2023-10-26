Xiaomi teases its first-ever Wrist ECG and Blood Pressure Recorder smartwatch; Know all about it

Xiaomi has given a sneak peek of its latest smartwatch on Weibo and there is a lot to be excited about this particular wearable gadget. This smartwatch can measure your blood pressure by following the traditional method of an inflated cuff and is currently known as the Xiaomi Wrist ECG and Blood Pressure Recorder. This is the first of its kind smartwatch by the company. As per reports, the smartwatch's strap mimics a regular blood pressure cuff for accurate readings.

This special smartwatch was created with the help of experts from the Peking University Third Hospital, and it's considered a Class II medical device in China, according to a Notebookcheck report.

Precise Blood Pressure Monitoring

The smartwatch has a similar design to another smartwatch made by Huawei called the Watch D. The smartwatch uses innovative technology to check blood pressure the traditional way. It has a high-pressure sensor, a micro air pump, and a little bag that inflates, just like what doctors use when they measure your blood pressure with that squeezing arm cuff thing.

Smart Health Monitoring Features

Xiaomi says this method is pretty accurate, with measurements that are correct within 3mmHg. The data it collects about your blood pressure and your heart can be seen on the watch itself and also on the Xiaomi app. This way, you can keep an eye on how things change over time.

But that's not all this smartwatch can do. It's a premium gadget, so it also keeps tabs on your heart rate, the oxygen in your blood, and even how warm your skin is. It can even help you track your sleep and your breathing, and it also tracks menstrual cycles.

Xiaomi will officially unveil this unique smartwatch in China on October 26 at a big news event. They'll also introduce other products, like the Xiaomi Watch S3 and Xiaomi 14.

A Glimpse into Redmi's Upcoming Smartwatch

In other news, Redmi, a part of Xiaomi, is working on a new smartwatch. It's got the model number M2315W1, and it's been given the thumbs up by some important agencies in Korea and the Eurasian Economic Union.

This new Redmi smartwatch can connect to other devices using Bluetooth, but we don't know much more about it yet. Some listings in Singapore and TÜV mentioned a smartwatch with the same model number but did not give away any other details.

Earlier this year, Redmi released the Redmi Watch 3 and the Redmi Watch 3 Active (also known as the Redmi Watch 3 Lite or Youth Edition) around the world. These smartwatches can check your heart rate and the oxygen levels in your blood.