Icon
Home Wearables News Google Pixel Watch 2 launched! Price to specs, check them all out

Google Pixel Watch 2 launched! Price to specs, check them all out

Google launched its new Pixel Watch 2 today along with the new generation of Pixel smartphones! Check out its price, specs, features, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 04 2023, 20:35 IST
Icon
Google Pixel Watch 2 launched with new amazing features. Check price, specs and more.
Google Pixel Watch 2 launched with new amazing features. Check price, specs and more. (Google)
Google Pixel Watch 2 launched with new amazing features. Check price, specs and more.
Google Pixel Watch 2 launched with new amazing features. Check price, specs and more. (Google)

Today at the Made by Google event, the company launched its new devices which consisted of the Pixel 8 series smartphones, the Pixel Buds Pro, and the Pixel Watch 2. The new Pixel Watch 2 features a sleek design which was earlier released in a teaser by Google. The company introduced some new health-tracking features which can help users to stay aware of their fitness. Additionally, there are new band color options that you can pick as per your go-to style preferences. The new smartwatch comes with a new AI algorithm and three new sensors. The new heart rate tracker utilizes Fitbit's multi-path heart rate sensor which gives 40 percent more accurate reading. It also features a stress management sensor that can detect your mood and provides ways to destress. The third new sensor is the Skin temperature sensor.

Google Pixel Watch 2 specs

 

The second generation of the Google smartwatch comes with an improved battery life. It goes up to 24 hours of use on a single charge with the always-on display and a 12-hour charge in 30 minutes. Google said the Pixel watch 2 has the“best of Fitbit health and fitness tracking.”

The Pixel Watch 2 features a 320 ppi AMOLED display with 1000nits peak brightness. Its design is similar to the first generation of the Pixel watch however, it features a new aluminium material which has reduced the weight. It is powered by Exynos 9110 SoC chip and a Cortex M33 co-processor. It comes with 2 GB SDRAM and 32 GB eMMC FLASH storage.

It comes with a new heart rate tracker which utilizes Fitbit's multi-path heart rate sensor. It keeps tracking your heart rhythm for AFib from the ECG app and provides regular heart rhythm notifications.

It also features a stress management sensor that can detect your stress and provides simple breathing exercises and guides to managing stress.

Google introduced a new automatic workout-tracking feature that detects the type of exercise the user is doing such as running or cycling. The smartwatch also comes with  Pixel safety features to get help during emergency situations. The Wi-Fi variant is priced at $349 and the LTE version comes at $399.

 

 

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 19:56 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more
Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more
Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon