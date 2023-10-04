Google Pixel Watch 2 launched! Price to specs, check them all out

Today at the Made by Google event, the company launched its new devices which consisted of the Pixel 8 series smartphones, the Pixel Buds Pro, and the Pixel Watch 2. The new Pixel Watch 2 features a sleek design which was earlier released in a teaser by Google. The company introduced some new health-tracking features which can help users to stay aware of their fitness. Additionally, there are new band color options that you can pick as per your go-to style preferences. The new smartwatch comes with a new AI algorithm and three new sensors. The new heart rate tracker utilizes Fitbit's multi-path heart rate sensor which gives 40 percent more accurate reading. It also features a stress management sensor that can detect your mood and provides ways to destress. The third new sensor is the Skin temperature sensor.

Google Pixel Watch 2 specs

The second generation of the Google smartwatch comes with an improved battery life. It goes up to 24 hours of use on a single charge with the always-on display and a 12-hour charge in 30 minutes. Google said the Pixel watch 2 has the“best of Fitbit health and fitness tracking.”

The Pixel Watch 2 features a 320 ppi AMOLED display with 1000nits peak brightness. Its design is similar to the first generation of the Pixel watch however, it features a new aluminium material which has reduced the weight. It is powered by Exynos 9110 SoC chip and a Cortex M33 co-processor. It comes with 2 GB SDRAM and 32 GB eMMC FLASH storage.

It comes with a new heart rate tracker which utilizes Fitbit's multi-path heart rate sensor. It keeps tracking your heart rhythm for AFib from the ECG app and provides regular heart rhythm notifications.

It also features a stress management sensor that can detect your stress and provides simple breathing exercises and guides to managing stress.

Google introduced a new automatic workout-tracking feature that detects the type of exercise the user is doing such as running or cycling. The smartwatch also comes with Pixel safety features to get help during emergency situations. The Wi-Fi variant is priced at $349 and the LTE version comes at $399.