Pilot flies plane with Apple Vision Pro? Shocking video post goes viral!

A pilot named Chris Clarke has stirred up a storm on the internet after a video surfaced showing him allegedly flying a light aircraft while wearing Apple Vision Pro. The video, posted on X, has garnered over 5.6 million views since Tuesday, accompanied by a cautionary Community Note. In the footage, Clarke is seen using the Apple Vision Pro, manipulating windows and interacting with visionOS while also handling the plane's controls. This incident adds to a series of viral videos involving the Apple Vision Pro since its release, including one where a driver used it while operating a Tesla on Autopilot, drawing attention from Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

While the authenticity of the video remains uncertain, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) advises against any distractions while flying, emphasising the necessity of full attention. Apple similarly cautions against using the Vision Pro in situations requiring complete focus, such as piloting an aircraft or driving a car. Despite concerns raised by commenters regarding FAA regulations, Clarke dismissively compared wearing the Apple Vision Pro to having a "HUB strapped to your face," iMore reported.

Clarke's claim that he was merely a passenger in the aircraft, rather than the pilot in control, has been met with scepticism too. His YouTube channel indicates he flies a 1956 Cessna 172, which allows for control adjustment from either seat.

Staged effort?

However, analysis of the video suggests Clarke was not actively piloting the aircraft but rather being filmed by someone else. Furthermore, Vision Pro's spatial computing is ill-suited for tasks like flying, casting doubt on the productivity claims made by Clarke.

It's worth noting that a similar incident involving a Tesla was later revealed to have been staged. Nevertheless, the potential consequences of such actions remain significant. While seeking social media fame by showcasing activities like flying with Vision Pro may seem appealing, it could lead to legal repercussions or even fatalities. Thus, caution and adherence to aviation regulations are paramount in such situations.

