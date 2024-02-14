 Mark Zuckerberg rolls out Apple Vision Pro review, says Meta Quest is much better | Wearables News
Mark Zuckerberg rolls out Apple Vision Pro review, says Meta Quest is much better

Mark Zuckerberg rolls out Apple Vision Pro review, says Meta Quest is much better

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared his thoughts on the Apple Vision Pro headset and compared it to the Meta Quest headset. Check out his Apple Vision Pro review.

By: HT TECH
Feb 14 2024, 10:43 IST
Apple Vision Pro review has just been rolled out by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He says Apple Vision Pro has nice screens but it comes with trade-offs. (Apple)

In 2023, Apple announced its first-ever venture in the world of AR/VR, taking on heavyweights such as Meta. The iPhone maker's first spatial computer, which it calls the Vision Pro, finally went on sale last month and it has divided opinions ever since. Some say it is the tech of the future, while others call it incredibly isolating. But with an ever-growing library of apps, Apple is seriously looking to trump Meta in the world of mixed reality, even though its headset costs as much as 7 times more. In a new video, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared his thoughts on Apple's new headset and compared it to his company's Quest headset.

Mark Zuckerberg on Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest

Zuckerberg posted the video on his personal Instagram page, captioned, “I tried Vision Pro. Here's my take, shot with Quest's high resolution mixed reality passthrough.” Zuckerberg said that before trying the headset, he imagined Quest to be the better value for most people since it is much cheaper than Apple's headset, but after trying it, he believes that Quest does not just provide better value, in fact, it is the better product.

Also Read: Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3 - Is Meta afraid of Apple's headset?

“Quest is better for the vast majority of things that people use mixed reality for,” he said. Talking about the ergonomics and differences between the headsets, Zuckerberg said that Quest is a lot more comfortable. “We designed it to weigh 120 grams less which makes a really big difference on your face. There's no wires that get in the way when you move around. Our field of view is wider and I found the screen to be brighter also.”

Zuckerberg admitted that the screens on the Vision Pro have a higher resolution than the Quest, which is “really nice”. However, there are trade-offs that come with it. “I was surprised by how many trade-offs [are there] to make the quality of the device, comfort and ergonomics and other aspects of the display and artefacts in order to get to that”.

Zuckerberg also criticized the lack of availability of apps for the Vision Pro on the App Store, highlighting that Quest's library of games and other immersive content is “much deeper”.

First Published Date: 14 Feb, 10:43 IST
