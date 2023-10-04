Icon
Home Wearables News Noise Luna Ring launched! Know what this smart ring has to offer

Noise Luna Ring launched! Know what this smart ring has to offer

The Noise Luna Ring provides valuable insights and recommendations to optimize rest patterns and overall health.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 04 2023, 17:45 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched: Specs, price, top features
Hindustan Time Tech
null
Icon
Noise Luna Ring
Noise Luna Ring price is Rs. 14999. (Noise)
Noise Luna Ring
iconWatch Video
Noise Luna Ring price is Rs. 14999. (Noise)

In the digital era, even your humble ring can become smart. Smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand Noise has released its first smart ring, the Noise Luna Ring, today. On sale now, the Luna Ring is said to be meticulously designed to augment the smart wearable experience and users' lifestyle patterns effectively. Take a look at the features of this smart ring:

Luna Ring

As claimed by Noise, the Luna Ring is crafted to augment the smart wearable experience and offer a quality lifestyle addition with accurate insights that enhance users' daily lives in various meaningful ways. An industry-first, the Luna ring can track over 70 metrics, making it one of the most powerful wearables to track well-being in the smart ring category.

The Luna Ring provides valuable insights and recommendations to optimize rest patterns and overall health. It monitors sleep, Readiness, and Activity scores daily, The temperature sensor tracks body variations influenced by diet and exercise. With the goal of catalyzing a transformative lifestyle shift, the Luna Ring is an ideal ally. It is equipped with advanced sensors and robust built quality to elevate users' lifestyles and daily performance effectively.

Luna Ring App, the smart ring offers automatic firmware updates. A tailor-made sizing kit will help identify the right size. It comes in seven-ring sizes and five color options out of which Stardust Silver, Lunar Black, and Midnight Black will be available for customers starting today.

Prices and offers

Luna Ring's price on debut today is 14999. Those who had pre-booked their Luna ring with an exclusive Priority Access pass and have been eagerly waiting can now avail of the smart ring from gonoise.com, unlocking the exciting discounts, benefits, and special offers. The pass can be redeemed with an additional Rs.1000 discount on the day of purchase. The pass holders are also eligible for an additional discount on smart eyewear, Noise i1 along with Rs.2000 worth of liquid/damage/theft insurance, translating to a direct cash benefit of Rs.3000.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 17:44 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more
Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more
Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon