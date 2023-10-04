Noise Luna Ring launched! Know what this smart ring has to offer

In the digital era, even your humble ring can become smart. Smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand Noise has released its first smart ring, the Noise Luna Ring, today. On sale now, the Luna Ring is said to be meticulously designed to augment the smart wearable experience and users' lifestyle patterns effectively. Take a look at the features of this smart ring:

Luna Ring

As claimed by Noise, the Luna Ring is crafted to augment the smart wearable experience and offer a quality lifestyle addition with accurate insights that enhance users' daily lives in various meaningful ways. An industry-first, the Luna ring can track over 70 metrics, making it one of the most powerful wearables to track well-being in the smart ring category.

The Luna Ring provides valuable insights and recommendations to optimize rest patterns and overall health. It monitors sleep, Readiness, and Activity scores daily, The temperature sensor tracks body variations influenced by diet and exercise. With the goal of catalyzing a transformative lifestyle shift, the Luna Ring is an ideal ally. It is equipped with advanced sensors and robust built quality to elevate users' lifestyles and daily performance effectively.

Luna Ring App, the smart ring offers automatic firmware updates. A tailor-made sizing kit will help identify the right size. It comes in seven-ring sizes and five color options out of which Stardust Silver, Lunar Black, and Midnight Black will be available for customers starting today.

Prices and offers

Luna Ring's price on debut today is ₹14999. Those who had pre-booked their Luna ring with an exclusive Priority Access pass and have been eagerly waiting can now avail of the smart ring from gonoise.com, unlocking the exciting discounts, benefits, and special offers. The pass can be redeemed with an additional Rs.1000 discount on the day of purchase. The pass holders are also eligible for an additional discount on smart eyewear, Noise i1 along with Rs.2000 worth of liquid/damage/theft insurance, translating to a direct cash benefit of Rs.3000.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!