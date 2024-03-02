Samsung Galaxy Ring: Android friendly, but iPhone users suffer compatibility snub

In its quest for innovation, Samsung recently unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Ring at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, marking a significant step beyond its well-known Samsung Galaxy Watch in the wearables segment. However, there's a catch – even though it will be Android compatible, Apple iPhone users won't be in on the action.

Samsung aims to make the Samsung Galaxy Ring compatible with a wide array of Android handsets, extending beyond its own Galaxy series. This move aligns with Samsung's strategy to create a more inclusive ecosystem, with immediate support for flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24.

No Entry for iPhones

However, if you are an iPhone user, you might be disappointed, as Samsung has no plans to extend compatibility to Apple's devices. This decision mirrors the stance taken with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, leaving iPhone users with limited options – either consider alternatives like the Oura smart ring or wait for Apple's potential offering, according to a report by CNET. Yes, Apple is talking about the so-called 'iRing', especially after Samsung rolled out its own smart ring.

Samsung Galaxy Ring and Samsung Galaxy Watch Integration

One interesting aspect of the Galaxy Ring is its compatibility with the Samsung Galaxy Watch. Samsung reveals that these two devices can work in tandem, sharing metrics based on their strengths or even combining data for enhanced results. This feature adds a layer of versatility for users who prefer both a smartwatch and a smart ring.

Size becomes a factor with the Galaxy Ring, as its battery capacity varies across its nine available sizes. While this doesn't directly translate to battery life details, it suggests that certain variants may outperform others in this regard.

On the connectivity front, Samsung Galaxy phones are naturally supported, and Samsung is actively working to ensure compatibility with non-Galaxy Android phones. Unfortunately for iPhone users, there's no such luck, and Samsung seems to rely on the Galaxy Ring's appeal to entice users into making the switch.

Keep in mind that the Samsung Galaxy Ring is still in the prototype stage, with no official launch date announced. However, speculations point towards a potential July release, offering Android users an intriguing addition to Samsung's expanding ecosystem.

