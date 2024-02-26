Samsung Galaxy Ring unveiled at MWC 2024; Now, check top 5 alternatives

Smart rings, a relatively recent entrant in the wearable tech scene, are gaining attention for their multifunctionality and ease-of-use. From health metrics tracking to contactless payments, these miniature devices have been making waves forcing even companies like Samsung to look at the segment. Not just that, now it is being reported that even Apple is talking about its own Apple Ring - the so-called iRing! But before that, at the ongoing MWC 2024, Samsung has unveiled its smart ring, called the Samsung Galaxy Ring, and added to the excitement surrounding this emerging technology.

While the smart ring market is not yet flooded with options, a handful of standout choices exhibit remarkable technological prowess. Brands such as Ultrahuman and Oura have ingeniously integrated advanced technology into compact form factors, ensuring comfort for 24/7 wear. While choices may currently be limited, the available options (via Techradar) showcase remarkable technological advancements

1. Oura (Generation 3)

Oura, a prominent player in the smart ring arena, presents its third-generation device as a top contender. Featuring enhanced sensors, it meticulously monitors vital metrics, including 24/7 heart rate and temperature. Primarily tailored for sleep tracking and energy management, the Oura Ring's sleek metal exterior conceals an array of sensors against the skin. The accompanying smartphone app provides a comprehensive yet user-friendly interface, though the premium pricing and subscription model may deter some users.

2. Ultrahuman Ring Air

Touted as the lightest smart ring on the market, the Ultrahuman Ring Air lives up to its name with a weight ranging from 2.4g to 3.6g. Offering similar functionalities to the Oura Ring, it employs various sensors for heart rate, movement, sleep, and more. The stylish design and comfortable wear make it an attractive option, though users should be mindful of potential scratching with the matte black version.

3. McLear RingPay 2

In a departure from health-centric options, the McLear RingPay 2 focuses on contactless payments using NFC technology. Beyond its basic features, such as no charging requirements, McLear promises additional functionalities like expense tracking and fund management through the associated app. The Gen 2 iteration boasts improvements in design, weight (5g), and durability, catering to those seeking a convenient payment solution.

4. Go2Sleep Ring

Standing out from its counterparts, the Go2Sleep Ring places a singular emphasis on sleep tracking. Its bulkier design includes a silicon ring and a device made from acrylic and plastic. Tracking heart rate, HRV, and blood oxygen, it can be integrated with Apple Health.

5. Circular Ring

The Circular Ring enters the fray with comprehensive health and fitness tracking capabilities, including blood oxygen levels, heart rate variability, temperature, and steps. While not yet tested, its features align with other leading options, with the added benefit of haptic feedback for additional functionalities. The customizable outer shell adds a touch of personalisation to this 5G device with a thickness of 2.75mm.

