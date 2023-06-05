WWDC 2023: Apple Headset last-minute leaks reveal crucial details

Apple WWDC is going to be extra special in 2023! Software announcements and a couple of hardware launches is the usual trend that Apple follows at its Worldwide Developers Conference every year. This time around, Apple is set to introduce its first-ever AR/VR headset, which is rumoured to be named the Reality Pro headset. The last-minute rumours have provided a clearer picture of the Reality Pro headset. So, if you want to know when does WWDC start today, then the time is 10:30 PM IST and it should continue for 2 hours. You can catch all the action live.

Apple AR/VR headset: expected specs and features

According to an unverified rumour shared by the Twitter account @billbil_kun, Apple's rumoured AR/VR headset is expected to be offered in six different colours. The suggestion is that the AR/VR headset will be available in black, blue, gray, green, pink, and an unknown colour. Moreover, the headset is also tipped to be available in two storage options -- 128GB and 256GB.

However, will Apple add such production complexities to a premium product which is aimed at a definite class? To know, we have to wait for the WWDC 2023 event tonight.

Apart from these, Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants has tweeted that AR/VR headset may have Micro OLED panels with two 1.41-inch displays with 5000 nites peak brightness. It could run on xrOS.

Apple AR/VR headset mass production and price

MacRumors says that Erik Woodring, an Apple analyst at Morgan Stanley, has revealed in a research note that Apple's AR/VR headset is scheduled to begin mass production in October. While the launch itself is expected by December. Apple's supply chain is gearing up to manufacture a limited quantity of 300,000 to 500,000 headsets in 2023.

Regarding the Apple Reality headset's expected price, leaks suggest that the starting price of the headset will be approximately $3000, way above the rival Meta Quest 3, which is $499.