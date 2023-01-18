 Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Xiaomi Phones Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport 128GB

    Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport 128GB

    Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport 128GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport 128GB now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    128 GB
    6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    128 GB
    6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    13 MP
    5000 mAh
    amazon
    ₹ 8,999 M.R.P. ₹9,999
    Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport 128GB Price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport 128GB price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport 128GB is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    Design
    • 194 grams
    • 164.9 mm
    • Carbon Black, Metallic Blue, Coral Green
    • 9 mm
    • 77 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 400 nits
    • 20:9
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    • 269 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 81.08 %
    General
    • MIUI
    • Xiaomi
    • No
    • September 28, 2021 (Official)
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Redmi 9i Sport 128GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • 12 nm
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio G25
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 9I Sport 128Gb in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi 9I Sport 128Gb price in India at 9,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G25; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 9I Sport 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 9I Sport 128Gb?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi 9I Sport 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi 9I Sport 128Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport 128gb