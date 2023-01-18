Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i (Midnight Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
₹8,999
₹9,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.