 Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    32 GB
    5.84 inches (14.83 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    12 MP + 5 MP
    5 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Full Specifications

    • 4000 mAh
    • 5.84 inches (14.83 cm)
    • 12 MP + 5 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 4000 mAh
    • Up to 34 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • F2.0
    • Single
    Design
    • 178 grams
    • Back: Aluminium
    • 8.7 mm
    • Black, Blue, Gold, Red
    • 149.3 mm
    • 71.6 mm
    Display
    • 5.84 inches (14.83 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with notch
    • 432 ppi
    • 79.24 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 19:9
    • 1080 x 2280 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Redmi 6 Pro
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    • Xiaomi
    • No
    • MIUI
    • September 11, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 0.964 W/kg, Body: 0.780 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 506
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 14 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price in India at 7,699 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Waterproof?

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro