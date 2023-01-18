 Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi Y1

    Xiaomi Redmi Y1 is a Android v7.1.2 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3080 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    16 MP
    3080 mAh
    Android v7.1.2 (Nougat)
    Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3080 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 3080 mAh
    • Up to 240 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 240 Hours(3G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 32 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 32 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • No
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 76.2 mm
    • 153 grams
    • Gold, Dark Grey
    • 153 mm
    • 7.7 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 71.36 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 267 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • Xiaomi
    • Redmi Y1
    • Android v7.1.2 (Nougat)
    • Yes
    • November 15, 2017 (Official)
    • MIUI
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 1.092 W/kg, Body: 1.440 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v4.2
    • No
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940
    • Adreno 505
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Xiaomi Redmi Y1