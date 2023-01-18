Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro now with free delivery.