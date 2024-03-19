 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 14,890 in India with Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE now with free delivery.
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹14,890
8.7 inches (22.1 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v13
4 GB
333 grams
See full specifications
₹12,999 13% OFF
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE in India is Rs. 14,890.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE can be purchased for Rs. 12,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver, Dark Blue and Gray. ...Read More

14% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7 inches with Calling, Slim Metal Body, Dolby Atmos Sound, RAM 3 GB, ROM 32 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G Tablets, Gray

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7 inches with Calling, Slim Metal Body, Dolby Atmos Sound, RAM 3 GB, ROM 32 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G Tablets, Gray
₹14,999 ₹12,945
Buy Now
14% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm (8.7 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
₹14,999 ₹12,886
Buy Now
26% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm (8.7 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+4G, Tablet, Gray
₹19,990 ₹14,890
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Lte Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 15W

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    5100 mAh

  • Width

    124.7 mm

  • Height

    211 mm

  • Weight

    333 grams

  • Build Material

    Back: Metal

  • Colours

    Silver, Dark Blue, Gray

  • Thickness

    8 mm

  • Pixel Density

    179 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    8.7 inches (22.1 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.88 %

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1340 pixels

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab A9 LTE

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    October 9, 2023 (Official)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • NFC

    No

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G99

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 44.9 GB
Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

