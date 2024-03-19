 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Home Tablets in India Samsung Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 12,497 in India with Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News FAQs
SamsungGalaxyTabA9_Capacity_5100mAh
SamsungGalaxyTabA9_RAM_4GB
SamsungGalaxyTabA9_ScreenSize_8.7inches(22.1cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39276/heroimage/158705-v2-samsung-galaxy-tab-a9-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabA9_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39276/heroimage/158705-v2-samsung-galaxy-tab-a9-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabA9_4
Key Specs
₹12,497
8.7 inches (22.1 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v13
4 GB
332 grams
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹12,790 15% OFF
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 in India is Rs. 12,497.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 can be purchased for Rs. 12,790.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver, Dark Blue and Gray. ...Read More

13% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm (8.7 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Dark Blue
₹14,999 ₹12,999
Buy Now
13% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm (8.7 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Silver
₹14,999 ₹12,999
Buy Now
21% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Wi-Fi Tablet 25.65 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Wi-Fi Tablet 25.65 cm (10.1 inch), RAM 2 GB, ROM 32GB,Silver
₹16,500 ₹12,999
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    5100 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 15W

  • Width

    124.7 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Metal

  • Thickness

    8 mm

  • Colours

    Silver, Dark Blue, Gray

  • Height

    211 mm

  • Weight

    332 grams

  • Screen Size

    8.7 inches (22.1 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1340 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    179 ppi

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.88 %

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Launch Date

    October 9, 2023 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab A9

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    No

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • NFC

    No

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G99

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 45 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

More from Samsung

22% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹21,829 ₹27,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5g
47% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹15,379 ₹28,799
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64gb
13% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹12,999 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Lte
₹51,000
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe Plus 256gb
Samsung Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Competitors

Lenovo Tab M9
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Frost Blue
₹10,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Lenovo Tab M9
Lenovo Tab M9 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Frost Blue
₹11,499
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Lenovo Tab M9 Lte
Honor Pad X8 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Blue Hour
₹11,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Honor Pad X8 64gb
HTC A103
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹12,690
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Htc A103

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

Tablets By Brand

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 FAQs

What is the storage capacity of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus has up to 8GB of RAM, ensuring reduced lag while multitasking. Furthermore the built-in 128GB storage capacity holds all of your high-resolution films, photographs, and information. A microSD card can be used to increase storage capacity by up to 1TB.

What is the screen size of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus?

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus's screen measures 11 inches in the complete rectangle, excluding the rounded corners.

What colour options are available for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus?

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is available in three colours: Graphite, Silver, and Navy.

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy Tab A9