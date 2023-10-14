 Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। xiaomi Laptop
Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 Pro Laptop

Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 Pro Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 46,990 in India with Intel Core i5-11300H (11th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 Pro Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 Pro Laptop now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
XiaomiRedmiBook15ProLaptop(CoreI511thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_BatteryLife_10Hrs
1/1 XiaomiRedmiBook15ProLaptop(CoreI511thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_BatteryLife_10Hrs
Key Specs
₹46,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-11300H (11th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.8 Kg weight
10 Hrs
Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 Pro Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 Pro Laptop in India is Rs. 46,990.  It comes in the following colors: Charcoal Gray.

Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 Pro Laptop (Core I5 11th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10)

(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Po
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
  • 10 Hrs
  • 4 Cell
Display Details
  • 16:9
  • 81.8 %
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 60 Hz
  • No
  • LED
  • Full HD Anti glare display 81.8% Screen to Body ratio and DC Dimming Display
  • 141 ppi
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information
  • Xiaomi
  • 64-bit
  • 350 x 242 x 17.9 mm
  • Charcoal Gray
  • 1.8 Kg weight
  • RedmiBook 15 Pro
  • 17.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
Memory
  • 1
  • 8 GB
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • 720p
  • Built-in Stereo Speakers
  • 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers With DTS Audio Processing
  • Yes
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Realtek ALC256
  • Yes
  • No
Networking
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5.0
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
  • Yes
Performance
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • 4
  • Intel Core i5-11300H (11th Gen)
  • 3.1 Ghz
Peripherals
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Chiclet keyboard with Scissor mechanism, 1.5mm key travel
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
  • 1
Storage
  • 512 GB
  • M.2/Optane
    Icon
    Xiaomi Redmibook 15 Pro Laptop