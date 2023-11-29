Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120g Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(29 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। xiaomi Laptop

The starting price for the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Laptop in India is Rs. 59,990. At Amazon, the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 48,990. It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Laptop in India is Rs. 59,990. At Amazon, the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 48,990. It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver.
For less than Rs. 80,000, the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G ends up being a solid midrange Windows laptop to consider, if your primary usage is work-related. It is built nicely, has a good display that only enhances its appeal with the 120Hz refresh rate, solid and flawless performance, as well as a good choice of I/O ports. The standard model at Rs. 69,999 should be a good pick for most users, while the NVIDIA MX550 GPU equipped version at Rs. 74,999 is great for casual gamers and budding creative users.
