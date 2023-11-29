 Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120g Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(29 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। xiaomi Laptop
Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Laptop

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 59,990 in India with Intel Core i5-12450H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
XiaomiNotebookPro120GLaptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_16GB
XiaomiNotebookPro120GLaptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P152430/heroimage/xiaomi-notebook-pro-120g-laptop-core-i5-12th-gen-16-gb-512-gb-ssd-windows-11-152430-v3-large-1.jpg_XiaomiNotebookPro120GLaptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P152430/heroimage/xiaomi-notebook-pro-120g-laptop-core-i5-12th-gen-16-gb-512-gb-ssd-windows-11-152430-v3-large-1.jpg_XiaomiNotebookPro120GLaptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P152430/heroimage/xiaomi-notebook-pro-120g-laptop-core-i5-12th-gen-16-gb-512-gb-ssd-windows-11-152430-v3-large-1.jpg_XiaomiNotebookPro120GLaptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_4
1/5 XiaomiNotebookPro120GLaptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_16GB
2/5 XiaomiNotebookPro120GLaptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)"
3/5 XiaomiNotebookPro120GLaptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_2"
4/5 XiaomiNotebookPro120GLaptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_3"
View all Images 5/5 XiaomiNotebookPro120GLaptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_4"
Key Specs
₹59,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i5-12450H
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2560 x 1600 Pixels
1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
₹48,990 36% OFF
Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Laptop in India is Rs. 59,990.  At Amazon, the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 48,990.  It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver.

The starting price for the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Laptop in India is Rs. 59,990.  At Amazon, the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 48,990.  It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver.

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120g Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Expert Review

  • Good 120Hz Display
  • Well optimised performance
  • Great build quality
  • Discrete GPU for casual gaming
  • Battery Life
  • Webcam could be better

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120g Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Verdict

For less than Rs. 80,000, the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G ends up being a solid midrange Windows laptop to consider, if your primary usage is work-related. It is built nicely, has a good display that only enhances its appeal with the 120Hz refresh rate, solid and flawless performance, as well as a good choice of I/O ports. The standard model at Rs. 69,999 should be a good pick for most users, while the NVIDIA MX550 GPU equipped version at Rs. 74,999 is great for casual gamers and budding creative users.

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120g Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • Yes
  • 100 W
Display Details
  • 216 ppi
  • No
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 120 Hz
  • Mi TrueLife Display 2.5K (2560 x 1600) Resolution With 215 PPI
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
General Information
  • Notebook Pro 120G
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 316 x 220 x 17 mm
  • 17 Millimeter thickness
  • Xiaomi
  • Platinum Silver
  • 1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • 16 GB
  • 5200 Mhz
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • LPDDR5
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers
  • 720
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Support For DTS Audio Processing App
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
  • 6
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-12450H
  • 2.0 Ghz
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX550
Peripherals
  • 3-level
  • Yes
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120g Laptop