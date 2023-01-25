 Zopo Color X 5 5 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Zopo Color X 5 5

    Zopo Color X 5 5 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zopo Color X 5 5 from HT Tech. Buy Zopo Color X 5 5 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Zopo Color X 5 5 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2500 mAh
    • Up to 6 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 6 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 300 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 300 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • F2.4
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS
    • ISO control
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    Design
    • Charcoal Black, Royale Gold, Orchid Gold, Space Grey
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 8.7 mm
    • 155 mm
    • 77.8 mm
    • 166 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 68.99 %
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 267 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Color X 5.5
    • Yes
    • Cool UI
    • Zopo
    • No
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 20, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6737
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Zopo Color X 5 5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Zopo Color X 5.5 in India?

    Zopo Color X 5.5 price in India at 4,570 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Zopo Color X 5.5?

    How many colors are available in Zopo Color X 5.5?

    How long does the Zopo Color X 5.5 last?

    What is the Zopo Color X 5.5 Battery Capacity?

    Is Zopo Color X 5.5 Waterproof?

    Zopo Color X 5 5