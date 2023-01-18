 Zopo Speed 7 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Zopo Speed 7 Plus

    Zopo Speed 7 Plus is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 13.2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zopo Speed 7 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Zopo Speed 7 Plus now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    13.2 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Zopo Speed 7 Plus Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • 3000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.2
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4192 x 3144 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Yes
    • CMOS image sensor
    Design
    • 149 grams
    • 8.8 mm
    • Black, White
    • 153.6 mm
    • 76.5 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 401 ppi
    • 70.81 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Zopo
    • October 22, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Speed 7 Plus
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6753
    • 3 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13.2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Zopo Speed 7 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Zopo Speed 7 Plus in India?

    Zopo Speed 7 Plus price in India at 17,300 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13.2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6753; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Zopo Speed 7 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Zopo Speed 7 Plus?

    What is the Zopo Speed 7 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Zopo Speed 7 Plus Waterproof?

    Zopo Speed 7 Plus