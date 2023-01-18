 Zopo Speed 7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Zopo Speed 7

    Zopo Speed 7

    Zopo Speed 7 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 13.2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zopo Speed 7 from HT Tech. Buy Zopo Speed 7 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    13.2 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13.2 MP
    2500 mAh
    Zopo Speed 7 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2500 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 13.2 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • 2500 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 4192 x 3144 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 70.6 mm
    • 146.1 mm
    • 136 grams
    • 8.6 mm
    Display
    • 441 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 66.66 %
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Zopo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Speed 7
    • No
    • September 10, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6753
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    • Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13.2 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • Yes
    Zopo Speed 7