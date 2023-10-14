 Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 Laptop (amd Dual Core Ryzen 3/4 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) (un.hvusi.030) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India Acer Laptop Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 31,499 in India with AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U Processor , 9 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
AcerAspire3A315-23Laptop(AMDDualCoreRyzen3/4GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)(UN.HVUSI.030)_BatteryLife_9Hrs
1/1 AcerAspire3A315-23Laptop(AMDDualCoreRyzen3/4GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)(UN.HVUSI.030)_BatteryLife_9Hrs
Key Specs
₹31,499
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.9 Kg weight
9 Hrs
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon SALE
₹36,500 M.R.P. ₹46,000
Buy Now

Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 Laptop in India is Rs. 31,499.  At Amazon, the Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 ...Read More

The starting price for the Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 Laptop in India is Rs. 31,499.  At Amazon, the Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 36,500.  It comes in the following colors: Pure Silver.

Acer Aspire 3 A315-23 Laptop (AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3/4 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11) (UN.HVUSI.030)

(512 GB SSD,4 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock
Icon
Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 9 Hrs
  • 36 W
  • 2 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 141 ppi
  • No
  • Full HD high-brightness Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
General Information
  • 363.4 x 250.5 x 19.9 mm
  • 64-bit
  • A315-23 (UN.HVUSI.030)
  • 1.9 Kg weight
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • Pure Silver
  • Acer
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 4 GB
  • DDR4
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Built-in Dual Microphone
  • 720
  • Two built-in stereo speakers
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 4.2
  • Yes
  • 5
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • AMD Radeon
  • 3.4 Ghz
  • AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3250U
Peripherals
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support
  • 100-/101-/104-key FineTip keyboard with independent numeric keypad, international language support, and power button
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage
  • 512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
More from Acer
Icon
Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 UN HVTSI 010
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 32,990
Check Details
Acer Swift 3 SF313 53 78UG NX A4KAA 003
(512 GB SSD,8 GB LPDDR4X RAM,13.5 Inches (34.29 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 81,716
Check Details
Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition NH QJ1SI 001
(2 TB SSD,32 GB DDR5 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 319,999
Check Details
Acer Swift 3 OLED NX KAVSI 002
(512 GB SSD,16 GB LPDDR5 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 89,999
Check Details
View All Acer Laptops Icon
Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 Laptop Competitors
Icon
Asus X540UA GQ2099T Laptop
(1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 29,890
Check Details
Lenovo Ideapad 330 81DE011UIN
(1 TB HDD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 35,990
Check Details
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 C563104WIN9
(1 TB HDD,4 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 34,990
Check Details
Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop
(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM LPDDR4X,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 35,990
Check Details
Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 35,990
Check Details
Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6 82JW00P5IN
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 34,750
Check Details
Lenovo Ideapad 120 81A500E1IN Laptop
(1 TB HDD,4 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 30,990
₹49,190
Buy Now
HP Chromebook 11a na0010nr 1F6F4UA Laptop
(32 GB SSD,4 GB RAM LPDDR4X,11.6 Inches (29.46 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 33,615
₹42,018
Buy Now
HP Pavilion TouchSmart 10 e007AU F4A68PA
(500 GB HDD,2 GB DDR3 RAM,10.1 Inches (25.65 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 32,890
Check Details
HP Pavilion 15 n213TU G0A43PA
(500 GB HDD,4 GB DDR3 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 35,990
Check Details

Latest Videos

View all Icon
Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
From affordable to flagship, check out all the iPhones for every budget.Icon
iPhones for Every Budget Lowest to Highest in 2023
01 Jul 2023
Realme Narzo 60Icon
Realme Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro 5G - Features, Price and more
14 Jul 2023
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000.Icon
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under 20,000
01 Jul 2023

Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 Laptop News

Acer Nitro V
Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India
21 Sep 2023
View All Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Lenovo V15 ITL G2
(1 TB HDD,4 GB DDR4 RAM,15 Inches (38.1 cm) Display Size)
₹33,990
Check Details
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 Laptop