iPhone 16 launch: Apple may finally solve one big camera problem this year in Pro series

Apple will soon announce the iPhone 16 models in the coming months. However, the speculations and leaks about the smartphone have started to circulate rapidly, revealing the expected specifications. A new rumour about the iPhone 16 Pro model has surfaced which claims that this year we may receive an improved camera performance with less lens flare and ghosting. Know what Apple has been planning for the iPhone 16 Pro camera.

According to a Korean yeux1122 blog post, Apple is currently testing a new coating technology for the iPhone 16 Pro models. The new coating technology is said to be the atomic layer deposition (ALD) equipment which may enhance the final results of the captured image. This new technology may reduce the lens flare drastically, which iPhone users have been complaining about for years. Now you must be thinking what lens flare is, well it occurs when the natural light is scattered in the lens instead of going straight, causing a ghostly light effect in your photo.

Therefore, applying a new ALD coating to the lens will reduce the reflective index of the lens surface, resulting in less scattering of light and more light entering straight into the camera sensor. This may improve the overall camera performance of the iPhone 16 Pro models. MacRumors also reported that ALD can also work as an anti-reflective coating which may reduce unwanted effects. However, it is also possible that this technology may be tested for iPhone 17 models, due to the timeline of the leak.

Expected camera specs of iPhone 16 Pro models

As of now, it is expected that the iPhone 16 Pro models will likely come with a tetra prism lens with up to 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom. Additionally, the upcoming iPhone Pro model may get an improved version of the 48MP main camera sensor along with a 48MP ultra-wide lens.

Note that the above-mentioned specs are based on speculation and leaks, therefore, take the information with a pinch of salt. The official features and specifications will be revealed by Apple during the launch event. The launch of the iPhone 16 model is expected to take place in September.

