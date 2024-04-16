 iPhone 16 launch: Apple may finally solve one big camera problem this year in Pro series | Mobile News

iPhone 16 launch: Apple may finally solve one big camera problem this year in Pro series

iPhone 16 Pro to feature a new atomic layer deposition (ALD) which will reduce the lens flare and improve the image quality. Know more about the coating.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Apr 16 2024, 10:45 IST
iPhone 16 leaks: From bigger screens to AI capabilities, know what to expect from next-gen Apple phones
iPhone 16 launch
1/5 Apple analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple might increase the screen size for its Pro models. That means the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could stretch to a mammoth 6.9-inch display. The vanilla iPhone 16 variants are likely to retain their current sizes. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 launch
2/5 As per the reports, the iPhone 16 series could get AI capabilities too. It will reportedly equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor. The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 launch
3/5 According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. It will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges. (Pixabay)
4/5 The vanilla iPhone 16 models could get a new camera layout this year. Leaked renders suggest a vertical camera setup, paving the way for potential new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.  (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 16 launch
5/5  It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro. (Unsplash)
Know what’s coming with the Apple iPhone 16 Pro camera. (REUTERS)

Apple will soon announce the iPhone 16 models in the coming months. However, the speculations and leaks about the smartphone have started to circulate rapidly, revealing the expected specifications. A new rumour about the iPhone 16 Pro model has surfaced which claims that this year we may receive an improved camera performance with less lens flare and ghosting. Know what Apple has been planning for the iPhone 16 Pro camera.

iPhone 16 Pro camera 

According to a Korean yeux1122 blog post, Apple is currently testing a new coating technology for the iPhone 16 Pro models. The new coating technology is said to be the atomic layer deposition (ALD) equipment which may enhance the final results of the captured image. This new technology may reduce the lens flare drastically, which iPhone users have been complaining about for years. Now you must be thinking what lens flare is, well it occurs when the natural light is scattered in the lens instead of going straight, causing a ghostly light effect in your photo.

Also read: iPhone 16 leaks summarised

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Therefore, applying a new ALD coating to the lens will reduce the reflective index of the lens surface, resulting in less scattering of light and more light entering straight into the camera sensor. This may improve the overall camera performance of the iPhone 16 Pro models. MacRumors also reported that  ALD can also work as an anti-reflective coating which may reduce unwanted effects. However, it is also possible that this technology may be tested for iPhone 17 models, due to the timeline of the leak. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro to get big AI upgrade with Ferret-UI

Expected camera specs of iPhone 16 Pro models

As of now, it is expected that the iPhone 16 Pro models will likely come with a tetra prism lens with up to 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom. Additionally, the upcoming iPhone Pro model may get an improved version of the 48MP main camera sensor along with a 48MP ultra-wide lens.

Also read: Apple iPhone 16 battery details leaked

Note that the above-mentioned specs are based on speculation and leaks, therefore, take the information with a pinch of salt. The official features and specifications will be revealed by Apple during the launch event. The launch of the iPhone 16 model is expected to take place in September. 

First Published Date: 16 Apr, 10:44 IST
