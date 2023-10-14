Asus Rog Strix Gl702zc Gc216t Laptop (amd Octa Core/16 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC GC216T Laptop Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC GC216T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 134,990 in India with AMD APU Octa Core Ryzen 7 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC GC216T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC GC216T Laptop now with free delivery.