Asus Tuf Gaming A15 Fa577xu Lp041ws Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577XU LP041WS Laptop Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577XU LP041WS Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 133,980 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 7940HS Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577XU LP041WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577XU LP041WS Laptop now with free delivery.