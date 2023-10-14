Asus Vivobook 15 X1500ea Ej3379ws Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus VivoBook 15 X1500EA EJ3379WS Laptop Asus VivoBook 15 X1500EA EJ3379WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 35,450 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 15 X1500EA EJ3379WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 15 X1500EA EJ3379WS Laptop now with free delivery.