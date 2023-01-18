Asus Vivobook Ultra K14 K413ea Eb523ws Laptop K413ea Eb523ws Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus VivoBook Ultra K14 K413EA EB523WS Laptop Asus VivoBook Ultra K14 K413EA EB523WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 52,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook Ultra K14 K413EA EB523WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook Ultra K14 K413EA EB523WS Laptop now with free delivery.