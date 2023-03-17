 Asus Zenbook 14 Oled Um3402ya Km741ws Laptop Price in India(17 March, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Asus Laptop Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UM3402YA KM741WS Laptop

    Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UM3402YA KM741WS Laptop

    Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UM3402YA KM741WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 99,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7730U Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UM3402YA KM741WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UM3402YA KM741WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 17 March 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P155358/heroimage/asus-oled-um3402ya-km741ws-155358-v1-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹99,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7730U
    512 GB
    16 GB LPDDR4X RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    2880 x 1800 Pixels
    1.39 Kg weight (Light-weight)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹99,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7730U
    512 GB
    16 GB LPDDR4X RAM
    See full specifications
    Get Price Drop Alert
    Add to compare
    amazon
    ₹ 108,000 M.R.P. ₹139,000
    Buy Now

    Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UM3402YA-KM741WS Laptop Price in India

    Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UM3402YA-KM741WS Laptop price in India starts at Rs.99,990. The lowest price of Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UM3402YA-KM741WS Laptop is Rs.108,000 on amazon.in which is available in Jade Black colour.

    Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UM3402YA-KM741WS Laptop price in India starts at Rs.99,990. The lowest price of Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UM3402YA-KM741WS Laptop is Rs.108,000 on amazon.in which is available in Jade Black colour.


    Price too High?
    Subscribe to our price drop alert
    Get Price Drop Alert

    Asus Zenbook 14 Oled Um3402ya Km741ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 2880 x 1800 px
    Display Details
    • 2880 x 1800 Pixels
    • 90 Hz
    • OLED
    • 2.8K OLED 16:10 Aspect Ratio 0.2ms Response Time 90Hz Refresh Rate 600nits HDR Peak Brightness 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 600 1.07 Billion Colors PANTONE Validated Glossy Display
    • 600 nits
    • No
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • 243 ppi
    • 16:10
    General Information
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 16.9 Millimeter thickness
    • 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9  mm
    • OLED UM3402YA-KM741WS
    • Asus
    • 1.39 Kg weight (Light-weight)
    • Jade Black
    Memory
    • 1
    • 1*16 Gigabyte
    • LPDDR4X
    • 16 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 1080p
    • Built-In Microphones
    • Built-In Speakers
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • 5.0
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7730U
    • AMD Radeon
    • 8
    • 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM
    • 2.0 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Chiclet Keyboard
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 2
    • No
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    • 512 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Asus Zenbook 14 Oled Um3402ya Km741ws Laptop