Asus Zenbook 14 Um3402ya Kp541ws Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP541WS Laptop

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP541WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 72,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 7530U Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP541WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP541WS Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
AsusZenbook14UM3402YA-KP541WSLaptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_10Hrs
1/1 AsusZenbook14UM3402YA-KP541WSLaptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_10Hrs
Key Specs
₹72,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 7530U
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2560 x 1600 Pixels
1.35 Kg weight (Light-weight)
10 Hrs
Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP541WS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP541WS Laptop in India is Rs. 72,990.  At Amazon, the Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP541WS Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 66,990.  It comes in the following colors: Jade Black.

The starting price for the Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP541WS Laptop in India is Rs. 72,990.  At Amazon, the Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP541WS Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 66,990.  It comes in the following colors: Jade Black.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 14 OLED 14 inch 35 56 cms 2 8K OLED 16 10 90Hz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Thin and Light Laptop

ASUS Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, 14-inch (35.56 cms) 2.8K OLED 16:10 90Hz, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Silver/1.4 kg), M3400QA-KM502WS
₹74,990 ₹66,990
Buy Now
Asus Zenbook 14 Um3402ya Kp541ws Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W
  • Li-Ion
  • 10 Hrs
  • 4 Cell
Display Details
  • 60 Hz
  • No
  • 400 nits
  • WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 16:10 Aspect Ratio 60Hz Refresh Rate LED Backlit IPS-Level Panel 400nits 100% sRGB Color Gamut Anti-Glare Display
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
  • 16:10
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 216 ppi
General Information
  • Asus
  • UM3402YA-KP541WS
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 1.35 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Jade Black
  • 17 Millimeter thickness
  • 314 x 221 x 17 mm
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • DDR5
  • 1
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Built-In Speakers
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1080p
  • Built-In Microphones
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5.0
  • 6
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 4.2 Ghz
  • AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 7530U
  • AMD Radeon
  • 6
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Touchpad
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
  • No
Storage
  • 512 GB
  • M.2/Optane
    Asus Zenbook 14 Um3402ya Kp541ws Laptop