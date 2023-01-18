Black Shark 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Black Shark 2 in India?
Black Shark 2 price in India at 31,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.
