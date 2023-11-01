Black Shark 6 Pro Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Black Shark 6 Pro Black Shark 6 Pro is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 59,900 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor , 4800 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/3 2/3 View all Images View all Images 3/3 Key Specs Price ₹59,900 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 4800 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Black Shark 6 Pro Price in India The starting price for the Black Shark 6 Pro in India is Rs. 59,900. This is the Black Shark 6 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Black Shark 6 Pro in India is Rs. 59,900. This is the Black Shark 6 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Black Shark 6 Pro (12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Black Shark 6 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 4800 mAh

Display 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

Front Camera 32 MP

Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Battery Capacity 4800 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 120W

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No Camera Autofocus Yes

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Refresh Rate 165 Hz

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass v5

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 388 ppi

Display Type OLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) General Launch Date January 25, 2024 (Unofficial)

Brand Black

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 12 GB

Fabrication 4 nm

Graphics Adreno 730

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?