Centric G1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Centric G1 Centric G1 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,749 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2900 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Centric G1 from HT Tech. Buy Centric G1 now with free delivery.