 Centric G1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Centric G1

    Centric G1

    Centric G1 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,749 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2900 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Centric G1 from HT Tech. Buy Centric G1 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,749
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2900 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Centric G1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 2900 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • 2900 mAh
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • No
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • ISO control
    • No
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
    Design
    • 165 grams
    • 76 mm
    • Sandstone Black
    • 8.9 mm
    • 156 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 267 ppi
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 70.17 %
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Centric
    • No
    • G1
    • No
    • June 26, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Centric G1