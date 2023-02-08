 Dell G15 5510 Price in India(08 February, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

    Dell G15 5510

    Dell G15 5510

    Dell G15 5510 is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 75,500 in India with Intel Core i5-10200H (10th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell G15 5510 from HT Tech. Buy Dell G15 5510 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 08 February 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹75,500
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i5-10200H (10th Gen)
    512 GB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    2.4 Kg weight
    See full specifications
    Dell laptops price in India starts from Rs.21,990. HT Tech has 234 Dell Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Dell G15 5510 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 3 Cell
    • 56 W
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • FHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz 250 nits WVA Anti- Glare LED Backlit Narrow Border Display
    • No
    • 141 ppi
    • 16:9
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 250 nits
    • 120 Hz
    General Information
    • 2.4 Kg weight
    • G15-5510 (D560473WIN9B)
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • Dark Shadow Grey
    • 23.3 Millimeter thickness
    • 357 x 272 x 23.3  mm
    • Dell
    Memory
    • 2933 Mhz
    • 32 GB
    • DDR4
    • 2*8 Gigabyte
    • 2
    • 16 GB
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Built-In Speakers
    • Yes
    • Built-In Microphones
    • Yes
    • 720p
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • 5.1
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 4.0 Ghz
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 4
    • 4 GB
    • Intel Core i5-10200H (10th Gen)
    • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Orange
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 2
    • Yes
    • 1
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    • M.2/Optane
    • 512 GB
