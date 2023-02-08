Dell G15 5510 Price in India(08 February, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell G15 5511 Gaming Laptop
Dell G15 5511 Gaming Laptop Intel I5-11260H 16Gb, 512Gb, Nvidia RTX 3050 (4Gb GDDR6) Windows 11+MSO'21, 15.6"(39.62Cms) FHD WVA AG 250 Nits 120Hz, Orange Backlit Kb, (D560824WIN9B, 2.65Kg)
₹67,849
₹96,000
