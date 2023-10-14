Dell Vostro 14 5481 (b556501win9) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 128 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Vostro 14 5481 B556501WIN9 Laptop Dell Vostro 14 5481 B556501WIN9 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 68,990 in India with Intel Core i5-8265U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Vostro 14 5481 B556501WIN9 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Vostro 14 5481 B556501WIN9 Laptop now with free delivery.