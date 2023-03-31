Home Gaming Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay

Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay

Minecraft Legends, the highly anticipated action-strategy game has finally received a release date. Know all about the game including its price, release time, gameplay and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 31 2023, 18:26 IST
Release date for Minecraft Legends has been announced. Know all about it. (Minecraft)
Release date for Minecraft Legends has been announced. Know all about it. (Minecraft)

Minecraft players and fans of the action-strategy genre have something to look forward to! The release date and time for Minecraft Legends has finally been announced today, officially. The Minecraft spin-off game which focuses more on the strategy and action aspect and less on world-building will soon be coming to all major consoles and PC in less than a month. And if you have been waiting for it, you need to know its date, time, price and what the game offers. Check out the details.

Minecraft Legends release date and time

Today, Minecraft announced on its official blog site that Minecraft Legends will be released on April 18. Announcing it, the post said, “Discover the mysteries of Minecraft Legends, a new action strategy game. Lead your allies in heroic battles to defend the Overworld from destructive piglins. The game will be released globally at 9:30 PM IST. However, if you want to know region-specific release time, check them below.

  • India – 9:30 pm IST
  • Europe – 6:00 pm CEST
  • England – 5:00 pm BST
  • USA (East Coast) – 12:00 pm EDT
  • USA (West Coast) – 9:00 am PDT
  • Brazil – 1:00 pm BRT
  • Japan – 1:00 am JST (April 19)
  • Australia – 3:00 am AEDT (April 19)

Minecraft Legends prices for all platforms

The game will be available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and Windows. The pre-orders for the game are open and you can book your copy. Based on reports, these are going to be the India-specific prices for the game on various platforms. Check them below.

PlayStation 5 — Standard Edition: Rs. 2499, Deluxe Edition: Rs. 2999

Xbox Series X|S — Standard Edition: Rs. 2699, Deluxe Edition: Rs. 3399

Nintendo Switch — Standard Edition: $39.99, Deluxe Edition: $49.99

Windows (Steam Store) — Standard Edition: Rs. 2699, Deluxe Edition: Rs. 3399

Players who already have the Xbox Game Pass or the Microsoft PC Game Pass will get free access to the game.

Minecraft Legends gameplay

The game combines action and strategy, allowing players to embark on an adventure to explore the world, construct their base, and safeguard the Overworld from the perilous piglins. It features online campaign co-op and competitive multiplayer modes, enabling players to form alliances with friends and engage in battles against the piglins or challenge each other.

First Published Date: 31 Mar, 18:26 IST
