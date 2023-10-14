Icon
Amazon Sale 2023: Grab big discounts on Xbox Series X, PS5, other gaming consoles

Amazon 2023 sale: Check out hot deals on top gaming consoles like Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 14 2023, 14:40 IST
Amazon Sale 2023: Score big discounts on gaming consoles.
Amazon Sale 2023: Score big discounts on gaming consoles. (REUTERS)

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 is here. It's a time when you can get fantastic discounts on many things. You can grab discounts on phones, gadgets, TVs, laptops, and more. Plus, if you have an SBI credit or debit card, you get an extra 10 percent off on certain items. If you love playing games, you're in for a treat because there are some great deals on gaming consoles too.

During this Amazon sale, gaming consoles are available at lower prices. You can find special deals on Xbox Series consoles and the PlayStation 5. Let's check out some of these exciting offers.

1. Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is one of the best gaming consoles in the world. It used to cost Rs. 49,990 in India, but the price went up to Rs. 55,990 last year. Now, during the Amazon sale, it's available for just Rs. 48,979, which is a 13 percent discount. This console is super powerful and has 12 teraflops of graphics power. It's also compatible with older Xbox games.

2. Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is a cool handheld console by Valve that runs on Steam OS. You can play all your Steam games on it. The 256GB storage version usually costs Rs. 89,999, but during the Amazon sale, you can grab it for just Rs. 54,999. It features an AMD processor and great graphics. But remember, the Steam Deck hasn't officially come to India, and Valve doesn't have a presence here.

3. PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5, or PS5, was launched at Rs. 49,990 in India in 2021. However, its price went up by 10 percent last year, making it Rs. 54,990. The digital version also saw a price increase from Rs. 39,990 to Rs. 44,990. But during the Great Indian Festival sale, the PS5 disc variant is available for just Rs. 44,990, which is an 18 percent discount. If you have an SBI debit or credit card, you can get even more discounts. There's also a special PS5 bundle for football fans at Rs. 48,189, down from its MRP of Rs. 59,390.

4. Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a cool upgrade of the regular Nintendo Switch. It has a bigger OLED display, more storage, and a sturdier kickstand. During the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs. 31,900, down from its MRP of Rs. 49,999. Just a heads up, Nintendo doesn't officially sell in India, but you can find imported models online.

5. Steam Deck Wi-Fi 256GB Console

We already talked about the Steam Deck, but it's such a great deal that we're mentioning it again. The 256GB version is available during the Amazon sale for Rs. 54,999, which is a big drop from its original price of Rs. 89,999. It's an awesome handheld console with powerful components. And like the Nintendo Switch, it's not officially in India, and Valve doesn't have a presence here.

These are some fantastic deals on gaming consoles during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. So, if you're a gamer or looking to start gaming, this is the perfect time to grab one of these amazing consoles at a discounted price.

First Published Date: 14 Oct, 14:40 IST
