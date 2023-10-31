Icon
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories

Microsoft is cracking down on 'unauthorised' Xbox controllers and accessories. Only approved gear will work, potentially affecting third-party products.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 31 2023, 12:03 IST
Microsoft
In a recent move, Microsoft has taken a decisive step in enforcing tighter control over the usage of third-party Xbox controllers and accessories on their gaming consoles. The move came to light when vigilant members of the Resetera forum noticed a warning message stating that "connected accessory is not authorised" was being displayed when attempting to use certain non-official Xbox controllers. This move has sparked speculation within the gaming community regarding Microsoft's intentions, whether it's aimed at countering cheat devices or promoting their official partner program.

Unauthorised Devices Could Stop Working

For users attempting to connect third-party Xbox controllers, a new error message has appeared, accompanied by a stern warning that the accessory will be disabled after a two-week grace period. Microsoft's official support documentation outlines this process, stating, "From the moment you connect an unauthorised accessory and receive error code 0x82d60002, you'll have two weeks to use the accessory, after which time it will then be blocked from use with the console. At that time, you'll receive the error code 0x82d60003. We encourage you to contact the store or manufacturer where you obtained the accessory to get help with returning it," The Verge reported.

Notably, third-party Xbox controllers that are part of the "designed for Xbox" hardware partner program remain unaffected by these measures. However, any controllers that haven't received Microsoft's official authorization may risk generating this error and subsequent blocking. The implications of this move might extend to third-party cheat devices, including XIM, Cronus Zen, and ReaSnow S1, which could find their functionality compromised on Xbox consoles.

These adapters are frequently used on PCs to simulate controller inputs, allowing mouse and keyboard users to benefit from features like aim assist and reduced recoil typically associated with controllers, while still retaining the advantages of mouse and keyboard movement. Major game developers such as Activision, Bungie, and Ubisoft have been actively combating hardware spoofing devices, implementing restrictions and bans in games like Call of Duty, Destiny 2, and Rainbow Six Siege.

The popularity of Cronus devices on consoles has been steadily growing, and Microsoft's recent action is expected to impact these unauthorised adapters significantly. Even Brook Gaming, a manufacturer of adapters that enable the use of PlayStation controllers on Xbox consoles, has reported that its devices are affected by Microsoft's restrictions.

First Published Date: 31 Oct, 12:03 IST
