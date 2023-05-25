BGMI update: Krafton updates Battlegrounds Mobile India description on Play Store

A few days ago, it was officially announced that the popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will be making a comeback in India soon. The ban has been lifted 10 months after the government ordered it in July 2022, albeit with some mandatory adjustments. It has been revealed that the game will be available for a 3-month period initially and under this period it will be monitored by government officials. Moreover, it will also have to make adjustments by adding a time limit and changing the colour of blood in the game.

Since this announcement, people have tried downloading the game but it turns out it is not available for everyone as it has not been released to the public yet. But Krafton is taking steps towards it as it recently changed the description of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store, leaving people to wonder about the expected changes that are to arrive with the game.

BGMI description on Google Play Store

Set in a virtual world, BGMI is a new battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and to emerge the winner as the last man standing on the battleground. A free-to-play, multiplayer experience, in BGMI, players can battle it out in diverse game modes which can be squad-based or solo.

Featuring diverse maps with different terrains in a virtual setting, BGMI uses the full capabilities of Unreal Engine 4 to bring alive fantastic worlds augmented by 3D sound, to build a truly immersive experience on a mobile phone. Pick your map and mode that suits you and get set for a thrilling ride.

Krafton has also shared the minimum system requirements to run the game. To play BGMI, Android users need to be on Android 4.3 or above and have a smartphone with at least 1.5 GB RAM.