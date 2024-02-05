BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game

Krafton India, which is the company behind Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), in collaboration with Alchemist Games, has unveiled its latest venture, Garuda Saga- a mobile game that delves into India's cultural tapestry. The game is currently open for pre-registration on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, with exclusive rewards awaiting early registrants.

Pre-registration and Rewards

Enthusiasts can now pre-register for Garuda Saga by accessing the game on their respective app stores. Krafton has assured pre-registered players of receiving special rewards, including a unique starter pack exclusively tailored for Indian users upon the game's official release.

Steps to Pre-register

To pre-register for Garuda Saga, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Google Play Store or Apple App Store based on your device.

2. Search for Garuda Saga and open it from the search results.

3. Tap the "Pre-register" button.

India-themed Gameplay

Garuda Saga distinguishes itself through its Indian-themed narrative, offering a rogue-like adventure. The central storyline involves Garuda, the protagonist, aiding King Allu's escape from the depths of hell across 19 chapters, each comprising 15 levels. Players navigate the challenges armed only with a bow and arrow, strategically utilising their skills and powers to overcome adversaries.

Plot and Game Dynamics

Garuda Saga revolves around Garuda, a hero embarking on a quest to rescue his mentor, King Allu, from the depths of hell. The roguelike title encompasses 19 story chapters, each featuring 15 multi-wave levels. Armed with a bow and arrow, Garuda confronts various enemies, with the game categorised as a fantasy RPG title. Krafton emphasises the inclusion of skill and ability upgrades for the protagonist.

While Garuda Saga draws some parallels with Alchemist Games' earlier release, Angel Saga, due to roguelike elements, Krafton clarifies that Garuda Saga introduces a fresh narrative, characters, and other elements. The game is exclusively tailored for the Indian audience.

Anuj Sahani, head of Krafton Incubator Program and lead at Garuda Saga, expressed excitement about presenting "a unique mobile game that intricately weaves together thrilling gameplay with rich Indian narrative" to Indian audiences. Kipum Jun, CEO of Alchemist Games, echoed this sentiment, stating that Garuda Saga offers a truly immersive experience with a compelling plot, depth, and visually stunning challenges for the Indian gaming community, TOI reported.

