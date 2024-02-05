 BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game | Gaming News
Home Gaming News BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game

BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game

BGMI-owner Krafton India introduces Garuda Saga, its first Indian-themed mobile game, inviting players to pre-register and unlock exclusive rewards for a culturally infused rogue-like adventure.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 05 2024, 22:53 IST
Upcoming smartphones in 2023: iPhone 15, Pixel 8 and more
Krafton India
1/7 iPhone 15 series: Apple’s brand new generation of iPhones is set to launch in September. The launch date could be September 12. The company will be launching four new variants: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. There are various rumours surrounding the smartphone’s specs, features and design that are keeping the expectations of users high. (Unsplash)
Krafton India
2/7 The iPhone 15 series is rumoured to feature USB-C charging to comply with The European Union. The iPhone 12 Pro versions may include a physical action button and periscope camera with enhanced zoom range. During the Apple event, the overall specs of the smartphone will be revealed. (Unsplash)
Krafton India
3/7 Google Pixel 8 series: We can expect the launch of new Google smartphones this fall. It is suggested that there will be two variants: Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. However, this has not yet been confirmed by the company. The information is based on leaks and rumours shared by tipsters. (Smartprix)
Krafton India
4/7 The Google Pixel 8 may feature a temperature sensor and they will be launched with Android 14. WinFuture revealed that the smartphones can feature 12 GB RAM. It is being said that the new smartphone will be similar to Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in terms of design. Additionally, a tipster,  Yogesh Brar shared that it may come with a 50MP main camera and a 12 MP ultrawide camera. (Unsplash)
Krafton India
5/7 OnePlus foldable: There is very little known about this new foldable smartphone by OnePlus. However, it is expected that it will launch by the end of this year. The company will soon reveal the details of its launch.  (Twitter)
Krafton India
6/7 So far, MySmartPrice shared that the OnePlus foldable may come with a 7.8-inch internal screen. Additionally, it is expected to support a triple-setup camera that can include a 48MP wide and ultrawide lens along with a 64MP telephoto lens. It may also feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. (HT Tech)
Krafton India
7/7 iQOO Neo 8 series: Two smartphones to be launched under this series, One the iQOO Neo 8 and another iQOO Neo 8 Pro. According to 91Mobiles, the series may feature a 6.78-inch display. It may support Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor coupled with 12GB RAM. Additionally, it is expected to feature a 50MP main camera. The smartphone is suspected to be in September. (iQOO)
Krafton India
View all Images
Krafton India, which is the company behind the popular BGMI game, introduces Garuda Saga, their first Indian-themed game. (Play Store)

Krafton India, which is the company behind Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), in collaboration with Alchemist Games, has unveiled its latest venture, Garuda Saga- a mobile game that delves into India's cultural tapestry. The game is currently open for pre-registration on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, with exclusive rewards awaiting early registrants.

Pre-registration and Rewards

Enthusiasts can now pre-register for Garuda Saga by accessing the game on their respective app stores. Krafton has assured pre-registered players of receiving special rewards, including a unique starter pack exclusively tailored for Indian users upon the game's official release.

Steps to Pre-register

To pre-register for Garuda Saga, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Google Play Store or Apple App Store based on your device.

2. Search for Garuda Saga and open it from the search results.

3. Tap the "Pre-register" button.

India-themed Gameplay

Garuda Saga distinguishes itself through its Indian-themed narrative, offering a rogue-like adventure. The central storyline involves Garuda, the protagonist, aiding King Allu's escape from the depths of hell across 19 chapters, each comprising 15 levels. Players navigate the challenges armed only with a bow and arrow, strategically utilising their skills and powers to overcome adversaries.

Plot and Game Dynamics

Garuda Saga revolves around Garuda, a hero embarking on a quest to rescue his mentor, King Allu, from the depths of hell. The roguelike title encompasses 19 story chapters, each featuring 15 multi-wave levels. Armed with a bow and arrow, Garuda confronts various enemies, with the game categorised as a fantasy RPG title. Krafton emphasises the inclusion of skill and ability upgrades for the protagonist.

While Garuda Saga draws some parallels with Alchemist Games' earlier release, Angel Saga, due to roguelike elements, Krafton clarifies that Garuda Saga introduces a fresh narrative, characters, and other elements. The game is exclusively tailored for the Indian audience.

Anuj Sahani, head of Krafton Incubator Program and lead at Garuda Saga, expressed excitement about presenting "a unique mobile game that intricately weaves together thrilling gameplay with rich Indian narrative" to Indian audiences. Kipum Jun, CEO of Alchemist Games, echoed this sentiment, stating that Garuda Saga offers a truly immersive experience with a compelling plot, depth, and visually stunning challenges for the Indian gaming community, TOI reported.

Also, read these top stories today:

Elon Musk's Neuralink Troubles Over? Well, Neuralink's challenges are far from over. Implanting a device in a human is just the beginning of a decades-long clinical project beset with competitors, financial hurdles and ethical quandaries. Read all about it here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Cybercriminals Pull Off Deepfake Video Scam! Scammers tricked a multinational firm out of some $26 million by impersonating senior executives using deepfake technology, Hong Kong police said Sunday, in one of the first cases of its kind in the city. Know how they did it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg apologised to families of children exploited online. But that is not enough. Here is what lawmakers in the US must push social media companies to do now. Dive in here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Feb, 22:53 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Krafton India
BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game
GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S
GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025
Government of Karnataka
Government of Karnataka announces digital detox initiative to bring in a responsible gaming environment

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets