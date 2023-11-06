Blizzard launches Warcraft Rumble game! Know what’s it about

On Friday, Blizzard Entertainment Inc. launched its latest mobile game called Warcraft Rumble. It is an action-packed game which takes players to the adventure of Warcraft universe. With the launch, the company also released a teaser of the game that has created a lot of buzz among mobile gamers. Excited to know about the new game? Check what Warcraft Rumble is bringing to the gaming enthusiasts.

About Warcraft Rumble

According to an Android Authority report, Blizzard last year announced a game named Warcraft Arclight Rumble, now just a few days back, the company launched the game with a similar storyline, however, it does not include the “Arclight” in the middle. The gameplay involves player vs everyone (PvE) mode and player vs player (PvP) mode which enables gamers to immerse themselves in the world of multiplayer gaming.

The game includes 65 Warcraft minis and various miniature characters in the form of allies and enemies. These miniature characters war against famous Azerothian bosses. The game enables players to create their own army with diverse choices of characters. Warcraft Rumble also includes new maps and bosses to have a strategic and intense fight.

The miniature characters consist of special abilities to fight against bosses and these abilities tend to advance when players start to increase their levels. The official website of Warcraft Rumble has teased a new mysterious machine that can increase the action-pack of the game. Warcraft Rumble's different modes include Heroic Campaign, Arclight Surge, and Dungeons from where players can create their army, collect supplies and fight the bosses. The game will soon be made available to Android and iOS device users. Note that the game is free to play and does not require any money to download on devices. Players can have fun in the intense battleship for free.

About Blizzard Entertainment Inc

The company is known for developing video games like its most renowned World of Warcraft, Diablo, StarCraft, and more. The entertainment company was first established on February 8, 1991, with the name of Silicon & Synapse.