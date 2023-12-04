Fortnite Chapter 5 unveils LEGO skins, Peter Griffin, and more in "Underground" season

With Fortnite Chapter 5: Season 1 the game has embarked on a subterranean adventure! It has ushered this following The Big Bang event that reshaped the Chapter 4 island. Branded as "Underground," this season introduces a myriad of changes, including a revamped island, novel gameplay elements like boss battles, LEGO-themed skins, and the inclusion of iconic characters such as Metal Gear's Solid Snake and Family Guy's Peter Griffin. The Fortnite Chapter 5: Season 1 update completely overhauls the battle royale landscape, introducing new locations like a functional railway with a travel-worthy train, marinas, mansions, and a fresh grassland area. Snow blankets certain areas, providing an immersive environmental shift.

Boss Battles and Tactical Medallions

Gameplay alterations bring forth five boss characters, notably Peter Griffin, whose defeat rewards players with a medallion enabling shield regeneration over time. However, clutching these medallions broadcasts your position on the map, the more medallions, the more precise the location radius, as Epic Games warns. Also read: Eminem joins Fortnite's big bang finale: Grab exclusive skins and special rewards

Additional features include a drivable SUV, the Ballistic Shield weapon allowing simultaneous shooting and shielding, the ability to move while healing or restoring shields, and weapon modding at specific island locations. A unique in-game cosmetic allows players to personalise vehicles, choosing bodies, decals, and wheels. Rocket League enthusiasts will find certain items carrying over for a seamless crossover experience.

Season pass holders can unlock new boss characters, a revised Jones, and later in the season, Solid Snake. Another highlight is the collaboration with LEGO. Epic unveiled an in-game experience named Lego Fortnite, a "survival crafting" game launching on December 7th. Over 1,200 existing skins, including characters like Peely the banana, now feature a LEGO-style option usable solely in Fortnite's LEGO experiences.

Fortnite Chapter 5: Season 1: Thriving Popularity

The Chapter 5 launch occurs amidst bustling activity at Fortnite. Following the release of Fortnite OG in November, which resurrected the original island and garnered over 44 million players on November 4th- the game's most significant day according to Epic- The Big Bang event not only obliterated the Chapter 4 island but also featured a virtual concert by Eminem, amplifying the game's popularity even further.