Eminem joins Fortnite's big bang finale: Grab exclusive skins and special rewards

Fortnite's Chapter 4 concludes with a bang featuring Eminem in "The Big Bang" event. Discover exclusive skins, rewards, and promises of a game-changing experience.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 23 2023, 14:20 IST
Fortnite enthusiasts are in for a treat as the game gears up for its grand finale event, "The Big Bang," featuring none other than the iconic rapper Eminem. Set to take place on December 2nd at 2 PM ET, this event marks the culmination of Chapter 4 and promises a fresh start for the game. Epic Games has confirmed Eminem's virtual appearance during the live finale, encouraging players to "watch Eminem... as Eminem" in a nod to the rapper's digital presence.

Adding to the excitement, Fortnite is releasing three exclusive skins – Rap Boy, Slim Shady, and Marshall Never More – inspired by Eminem. These Fortnite skins will be available for purchase in the item shop starting November 29th at 7 PM ET.

Unlock Exclusive Rewards

Players attending The Fortnite Big Bang event will unlock special rewards, including The Big Bang Loading Screen and the Marshall Magma Style for the Marshall Never More outfit. This unique style gives Eminem's character glowing eyes and fiery skin.

Epic Games has teased the event with three promises: an unforgettable experience, a transformative shift in the familiar Fortnite landscape, and a noteworthy revelation towards the end of the event.

For those eager to join the spectacle, The Big Bang event starts on December 2, 2023, at 2 PM ET, with access available in the Battle Royale tile 30 minutes prior. Players are encouraged to invite friends, as the event supports parties of up to four players. Additionally, gamers on the go can participate through cloud streaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and Amazon Luna.

A memorable memento awaits all attendees – the exclusive The Big Bang Loading Screen. As a heads-up, downtime for v28.00 is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM ET on December 2, prompting content creators and players to make arrangements for recording and archiving their event experiences. The Fortnite The Big Bang is poised to be a landmark moment, blending gaming and music in an immersive digital spectacle.

