Android users may soon get to use iPhone’s iMessage as Sunbird returns

Sunbird, once infamous for its security flaws while attempting to bring iMessage to Android, is making a comeback. Despite its troubled past, Sunbird has announced its plans to relaunch its iMessage for Android services on April 5.

Back in 2022, Sunbird entered the scene with the ambitious goal of extending iMessage to Android users. However, the app faced significant security issues, leading to its abrupt shutdown shortly after its launch. These problems included accessibility to user-shared media and real-time message visibility, prompting Sunbird to cease operations indefinitely.

Sunbird's Relaunch Announcement

Now, after reassessing its technical implementations and organizational processes, Sunbird is reemerging. Invitations for the revamped service will be rolled out gradually to those on the waitlist, reported 9to5google.

In its press release, Sunbird highlights its platform's ability to bridge the gap between Android and Apple ecosystems, facilitating secure communication within Apple's environment. While the release doesn't delve into specifics about the changes made, Sunbird assures users of a robust, secure, and unified messaging experience.

Further details provided on Sunbird's website shed light on the app's revamped security measures. The company has replaced its older architecture with the new "AV2" architecture, incorporating a secure messaging standard known as MQTTS. Additionally, Sunbird emphasizes that unencrypted messages are never stored on disk or in a database, and static files are encrypted both in transit and at rest.

To bolster its security efforts, Sunbird has enlisted the expertise of an independent security consultancy, CIPHER, and appointed Jared Jordan, a former Google Director of Engineering, as a formal advisor. These organizational changes signal Sunbird's commitment to addressing past shortcomings and prioritizing user security.

As Sunbird prepares for its relaunch, it faces skepticism regarding its ability to deliver a secure messaging platform. Despite assurances of enhanced security and revamped infrastructure, users may approach the app cautiously, mindful of its troubled history. Only time will tell if Sunbird can regain user trust and establish itself as a reliable option for Android users seeking iMessage compatibility.

