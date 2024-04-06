 Apple updates App Store guidelines to welcome retro game emulators globally: Full details | Tech News
Apple has updated its App Store rules, now allowing retro game emulators globally. This change opens doors for classic gaming enthusiasts and developers, with some limitations regarding copyright compliance.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 06 2024, 13:59 IST
Apple now permits retro game emulators on the App Store, opening new avenues for developers globally. (Apple)

In a recent move, Apple has revised its App Store guidelines to greenlight the availability of retro game emulators worldwide, providing users with the option to download titles. This significant update signals a shift in Apple's stance on emulation software, a domain previously restricted within its ecosystem. 

Apple's Policy Shift

The updated regulations come with a limitation: developers must ensure compliance with copyright laws, underscoring Apple's commitment to intellectual property rights. While Android users have long enjoyed access to a plethora of emulators for vintage console games, Apple's decision is poised to incentivise developers to port their creations to the App Store platform, Techcrunch reported

Also read: Alexa, start barking: Smart 13-year-old girl saves herself and her sister from monkey attack in UP

Crucially, Apple mandates that emulator apps incorporate an in-app purchase system for digital items, potentially unlocking a new revenue stream for both developers and the company itself. This strategic adjustment aligns with Apple's ongoing efforts to navigate regulatory landscapes, as seen in its earlier adaptation to the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) rules.

Apple's Evolutionary Approach

Notably, this latest revision follows Apple's concession to allow streaming game stores globally earlier this year, underscoring the tech giant's adaptability to evolving market dynamics. Additionally, the updated guidelines extend support for in-app purchases to encompass mini-games, AI chatbots, and now, retro game console emulator apps.

Also read: Google to introduce new tool to identify unknown callers directly through the Pixel phone app

Further expanding its purview, Apple's update includes provisions for offering plug-ins to accommodate HTML5-based mini-apps, a move likely aimed at integrating services from super apps such as WeChat. This multifaceted approach to app ecosystem management reflects Apple's responsiveness to the changing digital landscape.

In light of recent legal challenges, including a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice citing monopolistic practices, Apple's progressive stance on app policies takes on added significance. Notably, the inclusion of retro game emulators and the facilitation of in-app purchases for various services underscore Apple's commitment to fostering innovation while navigating regulatory scrutiny.

Also read: Apple may fire around 700 employees after cancelling Apple Car plans to compete with Tesla

Moreover, the revised guidelines offer a boon to music streaming services like Spotify, allowing them to display subscription information and digital purchase links within their apps. This move is particularly timely, considering Spotify's recent efforts to enhance transparency for EU-based users, awaiting Apple's approval for weeks.

With these updates, Apple not only expands the scope of permissible applications within its ecosystem but also demonstrates a willingness to collaborate with developers and adapt to evolving regulatory frameworks, ensuring a dynamic and inclusive user experience for millions worldwide.

First Published Date: 06 Apr, 13:58 IST
