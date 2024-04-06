 Reliance Digital Discount Days sale: Check out top deals on iPhone 15, iPad and more | Tech News
Reliance Digital Discount Days sale: Check out top deals on iPhone 15, iPad and more

Reliance Digital is set to launch its highly anticipated 'Digital Discount Days' sale from April 6 to April 15, 2024, offering unmatched discounts on a wide range of electronics.

Apr 06 2024, 21:10 IST
Upgrade your tech game with Reliance Digital's exclusive offers. Get ready to shop and save from April 6 to April 15
Reliance Digital is back with its much-anticipated 'Digital Discount Days' sale, offering customers unparalleled discounts on a wide range of electronics. The sale is set to commence from April 6 and will run until April 15, 2024, across all Reliance Digital stores and My Jio Stores nationwide.

During the Digital Discount Days Sale, customers can take advantage of irresistible offers available at Reliance Digital or My Jio Stores. These include up to 10% instant discount on leading bank cards or up to Rs. 15,000 cashback on consumer durable loans, along with enticing discounts on their favorite electronics.

Also read: JioBook 11 price cut announced! Check offers on this budget laptop

Immerse Yourself in Every Scene

Transform your viewing experience with great discounts on TVs. Enjoy up to 45% off on LG OLED and Samsung Neo QLED TVs, starting at Rs. 79,990. Grab 40 pct off on 43-inch Full HD TVs, priced at just Rs. 16,990.

Unlock an Upgrade Opportunity

Now is the perfect time to get your hands on an iPhone with a double exchange bonus of up to Rs. 12,000 on all Apple iPhones. Don't miss out on the chance to trade in your old device and embrace the latest in technology.

Redefine Efficiency

Experience innovation with unbeatable deals on laptops. Dive into productivity with the Apple MacBook Supercharged by M1 at a jaw-dropping 33 pct discount with No Cost EMI starting at just Rs. 54 per day. Gaming enthusiasts can explore a range of gaming laptops starting at Rs. 49,999.

Make Fun Meet Functionality

Unlock endless possibilities with the iPad 9th Gen Wi-Fi 64GB at the best price of just Rs. 23,900.

Feel the Beat

Indulge in unparalleled sound quality with incredible discounts on top-notch audio devices. Enjoy up to 65 pct off on Dolby Atmos Sound Bar, starting at an unbeatable price of Rs. 17,990. Avail an irresistible offer of 30 pct off on the Bose Soundbar 900, priced at Rs. 72,990.

Make Everyday Tasks a Breeze

Upgrade your home appliances with amazing deals on 1 Ton 3-Star Inverter AC, washer dryers, and side-by-side refrigerators, starting at Rs. 20,990, Rs. 61,990, and Rs. 49,990 respectively.

Don't miss out on these incredible deals! Transform your life today with unmatched quality and affordability, only at India's ultimate tech destination, Reliance Digital.

First Published Date: 06 Apr, 21:10 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets