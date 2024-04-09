Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 9: The M1887 Ring event is live! Grab stylish gun skins

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 9: Free Fire is one of the most played Battle Royale games which takes the player to a real-time warzone arena. In the gaming setup, players can select their choice of character with special kills, weapons, outfits, and others to play with style. What makes the game even more interesting is that the game enables players to upgrade their favourite weapon with themed skins. This makes the weapon or gun look even more attractive. Now, Free Fire has announced a new event called M1887 Ring which will empower players with a variety of gun skins. Know more about the event.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 9: what is the M1887 Ring event?

The M1887 Ring event was announced on April 8, and it will stay live for the next two weeks. The event consists of exciting rewards which include attractive gun skins such as M1887 – Hand of Hope, M1887 – Rapper Underworld, M1887 – Aqua Burst, M1887 – Terrano Burst, and Festival Tokens which players can collect to exchange with the gun skin. To get the hands of the tokens and M1887 skins, you will have to spend diamonds for a single spin. The spin costs 20 diamonds and 11 spins cost 200 diamonds. If you do not wish to spin your in-game currency then we have got you covered. Check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes and know how to grab rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 9

MCPTFNXZF4TA

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

FF11DAKX4WHV

W0JJAFV3TU5E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

SARG886AV5GR

FF11HHGCGK3B

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF11WFNPP956

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10GCGXRNHY

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 9: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: The very first thing you need to ensure while redeeming the codes is that to ensure that you are logged into your own Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Now, visit the official Free Fire Redemption website. Make sure to avoid going to any malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: Once you reach the homepage, you can log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: When you are logged in, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

