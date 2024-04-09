 Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 9: The M1887 Ring event is live! Grab stylish gun skins | Gaming News
Home Gaming News Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 9: The M1887 Ring event is live! Grab stylish gun skins

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 9: The M1887 Ring event is live! Grab stylish gun skins

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 9: Free Fire has introduced a new M1887 Ring event which consists of several gun skins. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 09 2024, 07:43 IST
Icon
Garena Free Fire
Check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 9. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
Check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 9. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 9: Free Fire is one of the most played Battle Royale games which takes the player to a real-time warzone arena. In the gaming setup, players can select their choice of character with special kills, weapons, outfits, and others to play with style. What makes the game even more interesting is that the game enables players to upgrade their favourite weapon with themed skins. This makes the weapon or gun look even more attractive. Now, Free Fire has announced a new event called M1887 Ring which will empower players with a variety of gun skins. Know more about the event.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 9: what is the M1887 Ring event?

The M1887 Ring event was announced on April 8, and it will stay live for the next two weeks. The event consists of exciting rewards which include attractive gun skins such as M1887 – Hand of Hope, M1887 – Rapper Underworld, M1887 – Aqua Burst, M1887 – Terrano Burst, and Festival Tokens which players can collect to exchange with the gun skin. To get the hands of the tokens and M1887 skins, you will have to spend diamonds for a single spin. The spin costs 20 diamonds and 11 spins cost 200 diamonds. If you do not wish to spin your in-game currency then we have got you covered. Check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes and know how to grab rewards for free. 

Also read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 7

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 9

MCPTFNXZF4TA

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

FF11DAKX4WHV

W0JJAFV3TU5E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

SARG886AV5GR

FF11HHGCGK3B

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF11WFNPP956

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10GCGXRNHY

Also read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 5

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 9: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: The very first thing you need to ensure while redeeming the codes is that to ensure that you are logged into your own Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Now, visit the official Free Fire Redemption website. Make sure to avoid going to any malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Also read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 4

Step 3: Once you reach the homepage, you can log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: When you are logged in, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Apr, 07:42 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Elon Musk
Tesla's Musk predicts AI will be smarter than the smartest human next year
AI
5 Things about AI you may have missed today: World’s first AI software tester unveiled, CGI and Microsoft on AI, more
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
Blinkit
Blinkit gets weird Sony PS 5 Slim buying request with delivery agent, sparks online buzz; CEO reacts
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 9: The M1887 Ring event is live! Grab stylish gun skins
Sony PlayStation 5
Sony PlayStation 5 to get up to 13000 price cut during Summer Promo Offer- Details
GTA mysteries
GTA top mysteries solved: Unveiling bigfoot, ghosts, and haunted cars in recent revelations
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 8: Get diamonds, pets, cool skins, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 characters revealed: Meet Lucia, Jason, and others in the highly anticipated sequel

    Trending News

    Tesla's Musk predicts AI will be smarter than the smartest human next year
    Elon Musk
    5 Things about AI you may have missed today: World’s first AI software tester unveiled, CGI and Microsoft on AI, more
    AI
    5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
    HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13
    Blinkit gets weird Sony PS 5 Slim buying request with delivery agent, sparks online buzz; CEO reacts
    Blinkit

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets