Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for April 5: Evo Vault Event now live, check rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for April 5: Battle Royale games are popular for introducing themed updates and events which keeps the players excited about what's coming next. It not only provides gamers with new experiences but also empowers them with exciting rewards, gifts, gaming items, and more. Now, Free Fire has announced a new Evo Vault event which introduces exciting gun skins for the players to upgrade. Know more about the Evo Vault Event and its rewards.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for April 5: What is the Evo Vault Event?

The Evo Vault Event gives a chance to users to acquire stylish Evo gun skins. The skins consist of MP40-Chromasonic, Thompson-Cindered Colossus, M4A1-Infernal Draco, and MP5-Platinum Divinity. To get their hands on the exciting gun skins, players will have to spend their diamonds (in-game currency). The gun will be rewarded when you spin, but it is highly based on luck if you get the desired one. Note that to spin, you will have to spend 20 diamonds and with 11 spins, you will need to spend 200 diamonds.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for April 5

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFICJGW9NKYT

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for April 5: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the Free Fire code for freebie, log on to your official Free Fire Account and not avoid using a Guest account.

Step 2: Now, visit the official Free Fire Redemption website. Make sure to avoid malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: Once you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: After logging, you will be directed page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

