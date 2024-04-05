 Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for April 5: Evo Vault Event now live, check rewards | Gaming News
Home Gaming News Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for April 5: Evo Vault Event now live, check rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for April 5: Evo Vault Event now live, check rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for April 5: Know about the newly announced Evo Vault Event and grab exciting Evo gun skins. Also, check the Free Fire redeem code for today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 05 2024, 08:01 IST
Icon
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Check out the Garena Free Fire redeem code for April 5. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Check out the Garena Free Fire redeem code for April 5. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for April 5: Battle Royale games are popular for introducing themed updates and events which keeps the players excited about what's coming next. It not only provides gamers with new experiences but also empowers them with exciting rewards, gifts, gaming items, and more. Now, Free Fire has announced a new Evo Vault event which introduces exciting gun skins for the players to upgrade. Know more about the Evo Vault Event and its rewards. 

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for April 5: What is the Evo Vault Event?

The Evo Vault Event gives a chance to users to acquire stylish Evo gun skins. The skins consist of MP40-Chromasonic, Thompson-Cindered Colossus, M4A1-Infernal Draco, and MP5-Platinum Divinity. To get their hands on the exciting gun skins, players will have to spend their diamonds (in-game currency). The gun will be rewarded when you spin, but it is highly based on luck if you get the desired one. Note that to spin, you will have to spend 20 diamonds and with 11 spins, you will need to spend 200 diamonds.

Also read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 4

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for April 5

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFICJGW9NKYT

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Also read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 3

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for April 5: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the Free Fire code for freebie, log on to your official Free Fire Account and not avoid using a Guest account. 

Step 2: Now, visit the official Free Fire Redemption website. Make sure to avoid malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Also read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 2

Step 3: Once you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: After logging, you will be directed page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code. 

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Apr, 08:01 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for April 5: Evo Vault Event now live, check rewards
GTA V
5 best cars in GTA 5 story mode for free roam adventures
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets new games: From The Quarry to Open Roads, know what's new
GTA 5
GTA 5 tips: Stop making these 5 mistakes if you want to play the game like a pro
GTA 6
GTA 6 map: New leak report reveals over 100 locations for players to explore, immersive gaming experience

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets